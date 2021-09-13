Proper care for the elderly

Dear Readers: Being a good neighbor can be more complicated than it sounds, at least when it comes to finding financial help for the elderly who are seeking home care. That's what experts in the field have discovered, and I am very grateful that so many of them spelled out the problems and offered possible solutions for helping out. Here are two wonderful letters from experts in the field:

Dear Annie: As a longtime registered nurse and expert in home health care services, I am writing in response to the neighbor who was so kindly assisting her 90-year-old neighbor.

I want to provide some alternatives for her to seek out. A hospitalization for a social issue like this is not likely, and Medicare home health care requires that there is a skilled need for nursing or rehabilitation therapy. From my reading of this case, the 90-year-old is not likely skilled.

In addition, even if she did meet the skilled requirement, there is a national shortage of home health aides due to COVID-19, so there is little likelihood of her being able to get 24 hours of care per week.