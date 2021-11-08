Prolonged baby aspirin use depends on age

Dear Doctors: The recommendation against taking a daily baby aspirin seems to pit heart disease prevention against bleeding risk. But it doesn't include aspirin's potential benefits in colon cancer reduction. How should people factor in the colon cancer benefit? Who makes these recommendations?

Dear Reader: You're referring to new draft guidelines, introduced by members of the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, about using low-dose aspirin to prevent heart disease and stroke. They propose that the daily regimen should no longer be routinely recommended to older adults who are not at elevated risk. The reasoning is that the potential protective cardiovascular benefits are outweighed by the bleeding risks, which increase as people grow older. These proposed changes wouldn't apply to patients who have already had a heart attack or a stroke, or to individuals already taking low-dose aspirin under a doctor's care. If the guidelines are approved, patients who use low-dose aspirin will be urged to check with their doctors to see if changes are merited.