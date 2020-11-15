Projecting insecurities onto loved ones

Dear Annie: My girlfriend and I have been together for almost two years. We are both divorced.

I have a few insecurities. She is the greatest thing to ever happen to me, and I'm happier than I have ever been. She is my true love. I will do anything for her, which is why I'm reaching out for advice. I trust her completely, yet one of my insecurities is that I'm always asking if she is happy and if she is OK or sad.

These questions drive her nuts. I want to stop this behavior but want to understand why I do this. My kids say I do it to them, too.

Please help me. I don't want to bury my feelings, but I don't want to say things that drive her crazy. I do not want to lose her because of my stupidity. -- Help My Insecurities

Dear Insecurities: Not to worry. Help is on the way. The first step to change is the desire to change, and you have already demonstrated that by writing this letter. The second thing to know is that what you are doing is projecting your own feelings of sadness and feeling not OK onto everyone around you who you love.