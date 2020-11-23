Project lead goes unacknowledged

DEAR HARRIETTE: I worked for several months on a project that culminated in a big public event. As the lead on this project, I brought in another company to coproduce with me. Together we did an excellent job -- by all accounts. When the event was over, the head of the company called my partner to say thank you but did not call me. I thought that was rude. I am the one who brought everyone together. While my partner definitely had an important role in the event, I found it odd that the boss didn't think to thank me.

I know I have to get past these hurt feelings, but also I think it's important for him to know that my team coordinated the entire effort. Also, I don't want him to go over my head in the future and choose to hire my partner and cut me out. How should I handle this? -- Taking the Lead

DEAR TAKING THE LEAD: It's perfectly understandable for you to expect that your client would acknowledge you as the leader of the project you were hired to fulfill. But you are right: You cannot let your feelings get in the way.