Prodigal play pays a premium

Despite its being almost May, a winter chill hung in the air. Some were predicting a snow flurry overnight, but the Senior Life Master was toasting nicely next to the fire in our bridge club. Someone took him a hot toddy and in return was handed a sheet of paper inscribed with today's deal.

Not noticing the bidding, a cynic asked, "Did someone pretty make four hearts?" The SLM disdained to reply.

Sitting West was Rebecca Richards (began the SLM). She had a smile that lit up a room. However, at the bridge table she smiled rarely. She expected perfect play from both her partner and herself.

Against three no-trump, Rebecca led a low spade, dummy winning with the queen and East helpfully dropping the jack. Declarer played a diamond to his hand, then a heart toward the dummy, ducking when West played the 10. Rebecca persevered with the spade king, declarer winning with his ace.

Now came a second heart, Rebecca playing the queen. This gave South a losing option. If East had the heart ace-jack left, South had to play dummy's king. But after some thought, he called for the heart eight. East had to win with the ace and didn't have a spade to lead. Declarer claimed an overtrick.

"You nincompoop!" cried Rebecca, who had an interesting turn of phrase. "You should have overtaken my heart 10 with your ace, then returned your second spade. I must regain the lead in hearts, and we defeat the contract."

East muttered about West playing the heart queen on the first round, but no one was listening.

