Prioritizing health checkups

At first, that sounds endearing and pleasant, but these people are strangers to me. For example, the checkout person, the waiter, the waitress, the receptionist on the phone at the doctor's office often address me as "Hun" or "Sweetheart." I am 52 years old, and these people are about 30. It feels awkward and inappropriate.

What I can't seem to ignore is when my girlfriend of 30+ years chose to start addressing me this way a few years ago. We are very close in age. So it is unclear to me why she thinks it is appropriate to call me "Hun" or "Sweetheart" etc. To me, it feels condescending with patronizing superiority.

I run it through my mind on how to ask her to stop doing it, and it comes out wrong. I know I will sound upset if I confront her, and she will reply with something like: "Oh, Babe, what's the matter with you Sweetheart?"

We have a long history together and get together as couples with other friends. It feels impossible to cut her out of my life, and believe me, I have tried. We live in different states now, and she and her husband will be visiting us soon.

How would you handle this? -- Long History of Good Times

Dear Long History: Simple: Be honest with your friend. Make it about your feelings, not her offenses; tell her pet names are a pet peeve of yours and that you'd really appreciate it if she could try to stop. Might it be a little uncomfortable for a few minutes? Maybe. But your long history of good times is worth too much to throw away so hastily.

