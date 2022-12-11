FROM ATTIC TO BASEMENT: Gifts for healthy eating

Home-made food, cooking ingredients, and kitchen tools are sure to please almost everyone on your list. The possibilities are endless, but here are a few practical gift ideas to get you started.

Fruit and vegetable basket: Give a colorful selection of fruits and vegetables, keeping them at optimum quality by assembling the basket shortly before giving it. Many grocery stores will help put one together for you. Here are a few items you could include: green and red grapes; apples; oranges; grapefruits; lemons; limes; bananas; kiwi; strawberries; tomatoes; peppers (red, orange, green, and yellow); broccoli; zucchini and onions.

Healthy snack jar: Select a clear, covered container and fill it with packages of healthy snacks such as little boxes of raisins; non-fat snack bars; trail mix; 100-calorie packs of various crackers; dried fruit; baked chips, and pretzels. These snacks are low in fat and sugar but may provide vitamins, minerals, and fiber. The see-through container makes it easy to tell when it’s time to refill.

“Gift Certificate” for food from your kitchen: Give a homemade “gift certificate” for fresh, healthy treats from your kitchen. You might promise to cook a complete meal for six people or to bake one fresh loaf of bread per month for the next year. Assortment of Herbs & Spices- Buy several small containers of seasonings to add new zest and taste to foods formerly flavored by salt, sugar, and fat. Add a few less common herbs and spices for your family and friends to try, also.

No-salt seasonings: Health-conscious cooks, especially those with high blood pressure, appreciate no-salt seasonings that help in lowering overall sodium intake. Spices and herbs that are effective in replacing the taste of salt include black pepper; minced garlic or garlic powder; minced onion or onion powder; dill seeds; basil; oregano; parsley; cumin; curry powder; ginger and coriander. Avoid garlic salt and onion salt.

Sweet-tasting spices: These spices reduce or eliminate the need for sugar in foods: cinnamon; allspice; cloves; anise; nutmeg; ginger; cardamom and mace. Cutting back on dietary sugar benefits everyone, especially diabetics.

Seasonings that cut the fat: Herbs and spices contain very few calories compared to gravies, sauces, batters, breading, and fried foods. Removing a tablespoon of fat from food also removes 100 calories and about 10 grams of fat. Cutting out 100 calories from the diet every day could represent a 10-pound weight loss in a year!

A cookbook or a subscription to a cooking magazine: Choose a cookbook with healthful recipes that are lower in sugar, fat, and calories. Other options include a cookbook that has only a few ingredients or one with recipes for quick meals. If the person enjoys receiving new recipe ideas throughout the year, give them a subscription to a cooking magazine.

Kitchen tools: Here are some kitchen items that allow more cooking in less time.

Easy-to-handle gadgets: If someone on your gift list has weak hands or hands that are affected by arthritis, give them an assortment of large rubber-handled, easy-to-use kitchen tools, including a vegetable peeler; grater; scissors; garlic press; can opener and ice cream scoop. Also available is a gadget that makes getting the lid off practically any jar as easy as pressing a button.

Spoonula: A heat-resistant, spoon-shaped spatula can take on many jobs of both a mixing spoon and a spatula. Look for a larger-sized one with a firm, flexible head. It should be strong enough to mix heavy batters yet flexible enough to conform to the contours of the mixing bowl. Make sure the handle feels comfortable and is sturdy enough not to bend when mixing or scraping down the sides of the bowl. The spoonula should be dishwasher-safe and suitable for stirring in nonstick pans without scratching. The degree of heat resistance should be 400° F or higher so that the spoonula is suitable for stirring foods at the stove.