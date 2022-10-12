THURSDAY MORNING QUATERBACK: Raiders win battle of unbeatens

Order was maintained this past week in The T&D Region.

Both SCISA and the S.C. High School League provided highly anticipated games. Don Shelley Field was the site of a matchup of undefeated 8-man teams as two-time defending champion Holly Hill Academy played host to W.W. King Academy.

It was the first meeting in two seasons between the Raiders and Knights. Once again, the game went decidedly in Holly Hill Academy’s favor by a 62-18 score for HHA's 28th consecutive win.

Over in St. Matthews, Calhoun County continued its domination of the series with Denmark-Olar. The Saints came away with the 42-27 win for their 11th victory in 12 outings against the Vikings.

More importantly, Calhoun County remained tied with Wagener-Salley for first place in Region 3-A. The two teams close out the regular season against each other in Wagener.

Meanwhile, Woodland remains the T&D Region’s only undefeated team. The 54-12 rout of Burke improved the Wolverines to a school-best 7-0 entering Friday’s region first-place showdown with Wade Hampton.

Team of the week

Orangeburg Prep

After an 0-5 start, the Indians have won their last two games to move into second place in SCISA Region 3-AA behind Northside Christian Academy.

Week 7 gridiron giants

Nick Folk (Bamberg-Ehrhardt) – four rushing touchdowns

Justen Brunson (Calhoun County) – three rushing touchdowns

Tyree James (Holly Hill Academy) – 334 rushing yards, five touchdowns

Ax Wolpert (Holly Hill Academy) – 148 rushing yards, two touchdowns

Frasier-Mazyck (Holly Hill Acaademy) – 13 tackles

Mason Rudd (Holly Hill Academy) – 12 tackles

Ashton Soles and Davin Walling (both of Holly Hill Academy) – 10 tackles

Luis Fernandez (Orangeburg Prep) – three touchdowns, two passing, one rushing

Tymir Chism (Orangeburg-Wilkinson) - 103 yards rushing, one touchdown

Anthony Mack (Orangeburg-Wilkinson) - 268 total yards and three total touchdowns

Maurice Livingston (Orangeburg-Wilkinson) - seven tackles, one tackle for loss

Keithan Washington (Denmark-Olar) - 210 yards rushing, three touchdowns

Chris Sanders (Denmark-Olar) - 151 yards rushing, one touchdown

Christian Zachary (Calhoun County) - four catches, 83 yards, touchdown

Moe Seaton (Edisto) - 15 tackles

Tyler Robinson (Edisto) - 14 tackles

Quamar Felder (Edisto) - 13 tackles

Deiquan Montgomery (Lake Marion) - 15 tackles, one tackle for loss, pass break up

Mason Miles (Lake Marion) - three catches, 127 yards, touchdown, two tackles, tackle for loss and interception

Class A

1.Christ Church

2. Southside Christian

3. St. Joseph’s Catholic

4. Johnsonville

5. Lewisville

6. Lamar

7. Estill

8. C.E. Murray

9. Lake View

10. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

11. Calhoun County

14. Denmark-Olar

29. Blackville-Hilda

31. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler/North

36. Bethune-Bowman

Class 2A

1.Oceanside Collegiate

2. Abbeville

3. Strom Thurmond

4. Barnwell

5. Saluda

6. Saluda

7. Woodland

8. Andrew Jackson

9. Fairfield Central

10. Marion

12. Lake Marion

30. Edisto