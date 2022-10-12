THURSDAY MORNING QUATERBACK: Raiders win battle of unbeatens

Order was maintained this past week in The T&D Region.
Both SCISA and the S.C. High School League provided highly anticipated games. Don Shelley Field was the site of a matchup of undefeated 8-man teams as two-time defending champion Holly Hill Academy played host to W.W. King Academy.
It was the first meeting in two seasons between the Raiders and Knights. Once again, the game went decidedly in Holly Hill Academy’s favor by a 62-18 score for HHA's 28th consecutive win.
Over in St. Matthews, Calhoun County continued its domination of the series with Denmark-Olar. The Saints came away with the 42-27 win for their 11th victory in 12 outings against the Vikings.
More importantly, Calhoun County remained tied with Wagener-Salley for first place in Region 3-A. The two teams close out the regular season against each other in Wagener.
People are also reading…
Meanwhile, Woodland remains the T&D Region’s only undefeated team. The 54-12 rout of Burke improved the Wolverines to a school-best 7-0 entering Friday’s region first-place showdown with Wade Hampton.
Team of the week
Orangeburg Prep
After an 0-5 start, the Indians have won their last two games to move into second place in SCISA Region 3-AA behind Northside Christian Academy.
Week 7 gridiron giants
- Nick Folk (Bamberg-Ehrhardt) – four rushing touchdowns
- Justen Brunson (Calhoun County) – three rushing touchdowns
- Tyree James (Holly Hill Academy) – 334 rushing yards, five touchdowns
- Ax Wolpert (Holly Hill Academy) – 148 rushing yards, two touchdowns
- Frasier-Mazyck (Holly Hill Acaademy) – 13 tackles
- Mason Rudd (Holly Hill Academy) – 12 tackles
- Ashton Soles and Davin Walling (both of Holly Hill Academy) – 10 tackles
- Luis Fernandez (Orangeburg Prep) – three touchdowns, two passing, one rushing
- Tymir Chism (Orangeburg-Wilkinson) - 103 yards rushing, one touchdown
- Anthony Mack (Orangeburg-Wilkinson) - 268 total yards and three total touchdowns
- Maurice Livingston (Orangeburg-Wilkinson) - seven tackles, one tackle for loss
- Keithan Washington (Denmark-Olar) - 210 yards rushing, three touchdowns
- Chris Sanders (Denmark-Olar) - 151 yards rushing, one touchdown
- Christian Zachary (Calhoun County) - four catches, 83 yards, touchdown
- Moe Seaton (Edisto) - 15 tackles
- Tyler Robinson (Edisto) - 14 tackles
- Quamar Felder (Edisto) - 13 tackles
- Deiquan Montgomery (Lake Marion) - 15 tackles, one tackle for loss, pass break up
- Mason Miles (Lake Marion) - three catches, 127 yards, touchdown, two tackles, tackle for loss and interception
Maxpreps.com rankings
Class A
1.Christ Church
2. Southside Christian
3. St. Joseph’s Catholic
4. Johnsonville
5. Lewisville
6. Lamar
7. Estill
8. C.E. Murray
9. Lake View
10. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
11. Calhoun County
14. Denmark-Olar
29. Blackville-Hilda
31. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler/North
36. Bethune-Bowman
Class 2A
1.Oceanside Collegiate
2. Abbeville
3. Strom Thurmond
4. Barnwell
5. Saluda
6. Saluda
7. Woodland
8. Andrew Jackson
9. Fairfield Central
10. Marion
12. Lake Marion
30. Edisto