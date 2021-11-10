 Skip to main content
THURSDAY MORNING QUARTERBACK: T&D Region teams still in the hunt
THURSDAY MORNING QUARTERBACK

THURSDAY MORNING QUARTERBACK: T&D Region teams still in the hunt

Week 1 of the high school football playoffs left seven T&D Region teams standing.

Defending SCISA 8-man champion Holly Hill Academy was successful in advancing to the semifinals and extending its winning streak to 22 games. The Raiders now play host to Patrick Henry in a rematch of their closest contest of the season, a 30-22 win on Sept. 17 in Estill.

The winner faces the winner of the semifinal game in Ehrhardt between T&D Region teams Clarendon Hall and Andrew Jackson Academy. The Warriors won the first meeting 74-30 and are motivated to have a chance to avenge their lone loss next week in the final.

Meanwhile, Calhoun Academy's season came to an end with a 14-13 overtime loss to St. John's Christian Academy.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS: Calhoun Academy upset in overtime

Over in the S.C. High School League, four T&D Region teams resume their quest for state titles. In Class A, Bamberg-Ehrhardt plays host to Carvers Bay, Branchville travels to CE Murray and Calhoun County plays its postseason opener at home against McBee.

The lone non-Class A team still remaining is Woodland. They play host to Barnwell, which has won the last six meetings in the series.

First round gridiron giants

  • Calin Brunson (Andrew Jackson Academy) - 243 passing yards, 3 TDs
  • Chase Carson (Andrew Jackson Academy) - 5 receptions, 145 yards, 2 TDs
  • Carson Cone (Andrew Jackson Academy) - 145 rushing yards, 2 TDs; 9 tackles
  • Jonathan Schaffer (Andrew Jackson Academy) - 82 rushing yards, TD; 12 tackles
  • Isaiah Johnson (Bamberg-Ehrhardt) - 128 rushing yards, TD
  • Nick Folk (Bamberg-Ehrhardt) - 107 rushing yards, TD
  • Quinton Banks (Bamberg-Ehrhardt) - 89 rushing yards, 2 TDs
  • Philijuan Saldano (Branchville) - 219 rushing yards
  • Xy'quarius Nimmons (Branchville) - 114 rushing yards, 2 TDs
  • Kadden Irick (Branchville) - 11 tackles, interception
  • Matt Layton (Calhoun Academy) - 134 yards, TD
  • Keithan Washington (Denmark-Olar) - 3 touchdowns (2 passing, 1 rushing)
  • Tyler Wright (Holly Hill Academy) - 276 rushing yards, 4 TDs
  • Perrin Breland (Holly Hill Academy) - 104 rushing yards, TD
  • Holly Hill Academy defense - allowed 77 total yards against Laurens Academy
  • Navian Hilliard (Lake Marion) - 2 touchdown passes
  • Detrick Jenkins (Lake Marion) - 2 touchdown receptions

Class A poll

www.MaxPreps.com

1. Southside Christian

2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

3. Lamar

4. CE Murray

5. Lake View

6. CA Johnson

7. Baptist Hill

8. Whale Branch

9. Ridge Spring-Monetta

10. Branchville

11. Calhoun County

21. Denmark-Olar

22. Blackville-Hilda

35. Bethune-Bowman

36. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler

Thomas Grant Jr.

Friday playoff football

SCHSL

  • McBee at Calhoun County
  • Branchville at C.E. Murray
  • Carvers Bay at Bamberg-Ehrhardt
  • Barnwell at Woodland

SCISA

  • Clarendon Hall at Andrew Jackson
  • Patrick Henry at Holly Hill Academy
