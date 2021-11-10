THURSDAY MORNING QUARTERBACK: T&D Region teams still in the hunt

Week 1 of the high school football playoffs left seven T&D Region teams standing.
Defending SCISA 8-man champion Holly Hill Academy was successful in advancing to the semifinals and extending its winning streak to 22 games. The Raiders now play host to Patrick Henry in a rematch of their closest contest of the season, a 30-22 win on Sept. 17 in Estill.
The winner faces the winner of the semifinal game in Ehrhardt between T&D Region teams Clarendon Hall and Andrew Jackson Academy. The Warriors won the first meeting 74-30 and are motivated to have a chance to avenge their lone loss next week in the final.
Meanwhile, Calhoun Academy's season came to an end with a 14-13 overtime loss to St. John's Christian Academy.
Over in the S.C. High School League, four T&D Region teams resume their quest for state titles. In Class A, Bamberg-Ehrhardt plays host to Carvers Bay, Branchville travels to CE Murray and Calhoun County plays its postseason opener at home against McBee.
The lone non-Class A team still remaining is Woodland. They play host to Barnwell, which has won the last six meetings in the series.
First round gridiron giants
- Calin Brunson (Andrew Jackson Academy) - 243 passing yards, 3 TDs
- Chase Carson (Andrew Jackson Academy) - 5 receptions, 145 yards, 2 TDs
- Carson Cone (Andrew Jackson Academy) - 145 rushing yards, 2 TDs; 9 tackles
- Jonathan Schaffer (Andrew Jackson Academy) - 82 rushing yards, TD; 12 tackles
- Isaiah Johnson (Bamberg-Ehrhardt) - 128 rushing yards, TD
- Nick Folk (Bamberg-Ehrhardt) - 107 rushing yards, TD
- Quinton Banks (Bamberg-Ehrhardt) - 89 rushing yards, 2 TDs
- Philijuan Saldano (Branchville) - 219 rushing yards
- Xy'quarius Nimmons (Branchville) - 114 rushing yards, 2 TDs
- Kadden Irick (Branchville) - 11 tackles, interception
- Matt Layton (Calhoun Academy) - 134 yards, TD
- Keithan Washington (Denmark-Olar) - 3 touchdowns (2 passing, 1 rushing)
- Tyler Wright (Holly Hill Academy) - 276 rushing yards, 4 TDs
- Perrin Breland (Holly Hill Academy) - 104 rushing yards, TD
- Holly Hill Academy defense - allowed 77 total yards against Laurens Academy
- Navian Hilliard (Lake Marion) - 2 touchdown passes
- Detrick Jenkins (Lake Marion) - 2 touchdown receptions
Class A poll
1. Southside Christian
2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
3. Lamar
4. CE Murray
5. Lake View
6. CA Johnson
7. Baptist Hill
8. Whale Branch
9. Ridge Spring-Monetta
10. Branchville
11. Calhoun County
21. Denmark-Olar
22. Blackville-Hilda
35. Bethune-Bowman
36. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler