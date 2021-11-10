THURSDAY MORNING QUARTERBACK: T&D Region teams still in the hunt

Week 1 of the high school football playoffs left seven T&D Region teams standing.

Defending SCISA 8-man champion Holly Hill Academy was successful in advancing to the semifinals and extending its winning streak to 22 games. The Raiders now play host to Patrick Henry in a rematch of their closest contest of the season, a 30-22 win on Sept. 17 in Estill.

The winner faces the winner of the semifinal game in Ehrhardt between T&D Region teams Clarendon Hall and Andrew Jackson Academy. The Warriors won the first meeting 74-30 and are motivated to have a chance to avenge their lone loss next week in the final.

Meanwhile, Calhoun Academy's season came to an end with a 14-13 overtime loss to St. John's Christian Academy.

Over in the S.C. High School League, four T&D Region teams resume their quest for state titles. In Class A, Bamberg-Ehrhardt plays host to Carvers Bay, Branchville travels to CE Murray and Calhoun County plays its postseason opener at home against McBee.

The lone non-Class A team still remaining is Woodland. They play host to Barnwell, which has won the last six meetings in the series.

First round gridiron giants Calin Brunson (Andrew Jackson Academy) - 243 passing yards, 3 TDs

Chase Carson (Andrew Jackson Academy) - 5 receptions, 145 yards, 2 TDs

Carson Cone (Andrew Jackson Academy) - 145 rushing yards, 2 TDs; 9 tackles

Jonathan Schaffer (Andrew Jackson Academy) - 82 rushing yards, TD; 12 tackles

Isaiah Johnson (Bamberg-Ehrhardt) - 128 rushing yards, TD

Nick Folk (Bamberg-Ehrhardt) - 107 rushing yards, TD

Quinton Banks (Bamberg-Ehrhardt) - 89 rushing yards, 2 TDs

Philijuan Saldano (Branchville) - 219 rushing yards

Xy'quarius Nimmons (Branchville) - 114 rushing yards, 2 TDs

Kadden Irick (Branchville) - 11 tackles, interception

Matt Layton (Calhoun Academy) - 134 yards, TD

Keithan Washington (Denmark-Olar) - 3 touchdowns (2 passing, 1 rushing)

Tyler Wright (Holly Hill Academy) - 276 rushing yards, 4 TDs

Perrin Breland (Holly Hill Academy) - 104 rushing yards, TD

Holly Hill Academy defense - allowed 77 total yards against Laurens Academy

Navian Hilliard (Lake Marion) - 2 touchdown passes

Detrick Jenkins (Lake Marion) - 2 touchdown receptions Class A poll www.MaxPreps.com 1. Southside Christian 2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt 3. Lamar 4. CE Murray 5. Lake View 6. CA Johnson 7. Baptist Hill 8. Whale Branch 9. Ridge Spring-Monetta 10. Branchville 11. Calhoun County 21. Denmark-Olar 22. Blackville-Hilda 35. Bethune-Bowman 36. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0