THURSDAY MORNING QUARTERBACK: Saints get big road win; B-E starts 2-0; AJA faces Edisto

Orangeburg-Wilkinson heads to the Wolves Den for its third consecutive road game to open the season. The Bruins face a winless Timberwolves team under new leadership with head coach Nick Pelham. The former defensive coordinator at five-time defending Class 5A champion Dutch Fork has taken over an underclassmen-dominated team that has been outscored 53-7 in their first two games. Sophomore quarterback Austin Cunningham is a first-year starter and Maleah Perry is the second female placekicker in team history.

Quotable

"We got a win against a really good quality opponent. We gave one away last week but we cleaned up the special teams and defense and played good football." -- Calhoun County head coach Wayne Farmer said.