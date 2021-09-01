 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
THURSDAY MORNING QUARTERBACK: Saints get big road win; B-E starts 2-0; AJA faces Edisto
0 comments
alert
THURSDAY MORNING QUARTERBACK

THURSDAY MORNING QUARTERBACK: Saints get big road win; B-E starts 2-0; AJA faces Edisto

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Calhoun County defeats Barnwell

Calhoun County's Jaivon Pondexter (20) looks to tackle Barnwell running back Mario Jones during the first half of the Saints' upset win over the Warhorses in Barnwell on Aug. 26.

 Travis Boland, T&D

Slowly but surely, the high school football season is coming into full form.

There are still teams like Bethune-Bowman, Blackville-Hilda and Orangeburg Prep that have yet to see the field for a regular season game in 2021.

The Mohawks, Hawks and Indians will have to wait until Sept. 10 before they open the season.

Meanwhile, Bamberg-Ehrhardt is off to a 2-0 start with wins over teams in higher classifications. The Red Raiders are one of two T&D Region teams ranked in the S.C. High School Prep Football Media poll.

Speaking of schedules, Andrew Jackson Academy has its third opponent this week following cancellations by Jefferson Davis Academy and Whale Branch. AJA will travel to face Edisto Friday night.

Team of the week

Calhoun County

T&D REGION FOOTBALL: Edisto, Calhoun Academy, Branchville get wins

The Saints rebounded from a crushing loss to Whale Branch with an inspired effort in a 26-15 win over Barnwell. The Warhorses were ranked No. 3 in Class 2A last week.

Week 1 gridiron giants

  • Philijuan Saldano (Branchville) - 215 rushing yards, four TDs
  • Kade Strickland (Calhoun Academy) - three rushing touchdowns
  • Matt Layton (Calhoun Academy) - 6-9 passing, 119 yards, TD; 82 rushing yards
  • Ahmir Smith (Calhoun County) - 17 carries for 90 yards
  • Russell Brunson Jr. (Calhoun County) - 164 yards total offense, three TDs
  • Hiram Stready Jr. (Calhoun County) - eight tackles, two sacks, interception Jacquez Huggins (Calhoun County) - eight tackles, interception return for TD
  • Colt Gibbons (Clarendon Hall) - 315 passing yards, four TDs
  • Kylic Horton (Clarendon Hall) - eight receptions, 175 yards, two TDs
  • Darius Aiken (Clarendon Hall) - four receptions, 89 yards, TD; 86 rushing yards, TD
  • Keithan Washington (Denmark-Olar) - 116 passing yards, TD; 110 rushing yards, TD; 82-yard kickoff return TD
  • Tyler Rickenbaker (Edisto) - 2 interceptions, 2 TDs, 71return yards; 12 tackles
  • Tyler Wright (Holly Hill Academy) - 137 rushing yards, five TDs
  • Perrin Breeland (Holly Hill Academy) - 113 rushing yards, two TDs
  • Ax Wolpert (Holly Hill Academy) - 101 rushing yards, TD
  • Tyzir Dickson (Orangeburg-Wilkinson) - Fumble return for TD
TheTandD.com: Full access for 6 months for just $1

 Scouting report: White Knoll

Orangeburg-Wilkinson heads to the Wolves Den for its third consecutive road game to open the season. The Bruins face a winless Timberwolves team under new leadership with head coach Nick Pelham. The former defensive coordinator at five-time defending Class 5A champion Dutch Fork has taken over an underclassmen-dominated team that has been outscored 53-7 in their first two games. Sophomore quarterback Austin Cunningham is a first-year starter and Maleah Perry is the second female placekicker in team history.

Quotable

"We got a win against a really good quality opponent. We gave one away last week but we cleaned up the special teams and defense and played good football." -- Calhoun County head coach Wayne Farmer said.

Class A rankings

SC PREP FOOTBALL MEDIA POLL
Class A
1. Southside Christian (19)
2. Lamar
3. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
4. Whale Branch
5. Blackville-Hilda
6. Lewisville
7. Lake View
8. Baptist Hill
9. Great Falls
10. Hannah-Pamplico
Others receiving votes: Wagener-Salley, Calhoun County, C.A. Johnson, Johnsonville, Branchville, Estill, Allendale-Fairfax, Ridge Spring-Monetta

WWW.MAXPREPS.COM
1. Southside Christian, 2. Lamar, 3. Lake View, 4. Lewisville, 5. Bamberg-Ehrhardt, 6. Blackville-Hilda, 7. Whale Branch, 8. McCormick, 9. Wagener-Salley, 10. Johnsonville, 16. Calhoun County, 19. Branchville, 33. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler, 34. Denmark-Olar, 35. Bethune-Bowman
 

Friday T&D Region schedule

Baptist Hill at Denmark-Olar
Dorchester Academy at Thomas Heyward Academy
Clarendon Hall at Cathedral Academy
Holly Hill Academy at Wardlaw Academy
Scott's Branch at Lake Marion
Wagener-Salley at H-K-T/North
North Charleston at Branchville
Orangeburg-Wilkinson at White Knoll
Andrew Jackson Academy at Edisto
 
+1 
Thomas Grant Jr.

THOMAS GRANT JR. Thursday Morning Quarterback THOMAS GRANT JR. Thursday Morning Quarterback

Thomas Grant Jr. reported on The T&D Region sports scene for two decades as a Times and Democrat staffer. In 2014, he became sports editor of The Lexington County Chronicle and The Dispatch-News in Lexington.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News