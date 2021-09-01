THURSDAY MORNING QUARTERBACK: Saints get big road win; B-E starts 2-0; AJA faces Edisto

Slowly but surely, the high school football season is coming into full form.
There are still teams like Bethune-Bowman, Blackville-Hilda and Orangeburg Prep that have yet to see the field for a regular season game in 2021.
The Mohawks, Hawks and Indians will have to wait until Sept. 10 before they open the season.
Meanwhile, Bamberg-Ehrhardt is off to a 2-0 start with wins over teams in higher classifications. The Red Raiders are one of two T&D Region teams ranked in the S.C. High School Prep Football Media poll.
Team of the week
Calhoun County
The Saints rebounded from a crushing loss to Whale Branch with an inspired effort in a 26-15 win over Barnwell. The Warhorses were ranked No. 3 in Class 2A last week.
Week 1 gridiron giants
- Philijuan Saldano (Branchville) - 215 rushing yards, four TDs
- Kade Strickland (Calhoun Academy) - three rushing touchdowns
- Matt Layton (Calhoun Academy) - 6-9 passing, 119 yards, TD; 82 rushing yards
- Ahmir Smith (Calhoun County) - 17 carries for 90 yards
- Russell Brunson Jr. (Calhoun County) - 164 yards total offense, three TDs
- Hiram Stready Jr. (Calhoun County) - eight tackles, two sacks, interception Jacquez Huggins (Calhoun County) - eight tackles, interception return for TD
- Colt Gibbons (Clarendon Hall) - 315 passing yards, four TDs
- Kylic Horton (Clarendon Hall) - eight receptions, 175 yards, two TDs
- Darius Aiken (Clarendon Hall) - four receptions, 89 yards, TD; 86 rushing yards, TD
- Keithan Washington (Denmark-Olar) - 116 passing yards, TD; 110 rushing yards, TD; 82-yard kickoff return TD
- Tyler Rickenbaker (Edisto) - 2 interceptions, 2 TDs, 71return yards; 12 tackles
- Tyler Wright (Holly Hill Academy) - 137 rushing yards, five TDs
- Perrin Breeland (Holly Hill Academy) - 113 rushing yards, two TDs
- Ax Wolpert (Holly Hill Academy) - 101 rushing yards, TD
- Tyzir Dickson (Orangeburg-Wilkinson) - Fumble return for TD
Scouting report: White Knoll
Orangeburg-Wilkinson heads to the Wolves Den for its third consecutive road game to open the season. The Bruins face a winless Timberwolves team under new leadership with head coach Nick Pelham. The former defensive coordinator at five-time defending Class 5A champion Dutch Fork has taken over an underclassmen-dominated team that has been outscored 53-7 in their first two games. Sophomore quarterback Austin Cunningham is a first-year starter and Maleah Perry is the second female placekicker in team history.
Quotable
"We got a win against a really good quality opponent. We gave one away last week but we cleaned up the special teams and defense and played good football." -- Calhoun County head coach Wayne Farmer said.
Class A rankings
1. Southside Christian (19)
2. Lamar
3. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
4. Whale Branch
5. Blackville-Hilda
6. Lewisville
7. Lake View
8. Baptist Hill
9. Great Falls
10. Hannah-Pamplico
Others receiving votes: Wagener-Salley, Calhoun County, C.A. Johnson, Johnsonville, Branchville, Estill, Allendale-Fairfax, Ridge Spring-Monetta
WWW.MAXPREPS.COM
1. Southside Christian, 2. Lamar, 3. Lake View, 4. Lewisville, 5. Bamberg-Ehrhardt, 6. Blackville-Hilda, 7. Whale Branch, 8. McCormick, 9. Wagener-Salley, 10. Johnsonville, 16. Calhoun County, 19. Branchville, 33. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler, 34. Denmark-Olar, 35. Bethune-Bowman
Thomas Grant Jr. reported on The T&D Region sports scene for two decades as a Times and Democrat staffer. In 2014, he became sports editor of The Lexington County Chronicle and The Dispatch-News in Lexington.