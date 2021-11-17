THURSDAY MORNING QUARTERBACK: Four teams, 1 guaranteed champion

This is where the high school football season stands going into the conclusion of the postseason. There are two T&D Region teams remaining in both the SC High School League and SC Independent School Association playoffs.

In the public schools, Bamberg-Ehrhardt and Calhoun County stand on the opposite sides of the brackets. Both teams are two victories away from a clash in the Class A title game Dec. 4 at Benedict College.

Each face challenging roads to get to Columbia. For Bamberg-Ehrhardt (11-0), this means a trip to Hollywood (S.C.) to face fellow unbeaten Baptist Hill (10-0) in the third round of the Lower State playoffs.

It's the first-ever meeting between the Red Raiders and Bobcats. A B-E win would mean either a Lower State final home game vs. Whale Branch or a trip to Greeleyville to face C.E. Murray.

Calhoun County will have a chance to advance to the Upper State final in its friendly home confines. The Saints (7-4) will need the fan support as they invite defending Class A champion Southside Christian (10-0) to St. Matthews.

It's also the first-ever meeting between Calhoun County and the Sabres (9-0), who carry an 19-game winning streak into the contest, the third longest win streak in South Carolina public schools behind defending champions Dutch Fork and Abbeville.

A win by the Saints means either a Lower State final home game vs. Region 3-A rival Ridge Spring-Monetta or a trip to Lamar.

A few miles away at Calhoun Academy, SCISA will crown a 2021 Eight-Man football champion. Defending champion Holly Hill Academy (12-0) looks to complete a second-straight undefeated championship season with a second victory this season over Andrew Jackson Academy.

The 26-14 loss Oct. 30 in Ehrhardt was the lone setback for the Warriors (9-1) this season. In fact, the Raiders are responsible for two of just four losses suffered since 2015 by AJA.

Second round gridiron giants

Jonathan Schaffer (Andrew Jackson Academy) - 114 rushing yards, TD; 9 tackles

Chase Carson (Andrew Jackson Academy) - 59 yards, 2 TDs

Quintin Banks (Bamberg-Ehrhardt) - 135 rushing yards, 4 TDs

Nick Folk (Bamberg-Ehrhardt) - 2 rushing TDs

Quincy Bias (Bamberg-Ehrhardt) - 3 sacks, interception

Ronnie Nester (Branchville) - 294 passing yards, 4 TDs; 68 rushing yards, TD

Xy'quarius Nimmons (Branchville) - 5 receptions, 125 yards, TD

Bubba Lytle (Branchville) - 12 tackles, sack

Russell Brunson (Cahoun County) - 316 passing yards, 5 TDs; 137 rushing yards, TD

Christian Zachary (Calhoun County) - 3 receptions, 128 yards, 2 TDs

Justen Brunson (Calhoun County) - 3 receptions, 117 yards, 2 TDs

Devin Bull (Calhoun County) - 101 rushing yards, TD; TD reception

Andre Staley Jr. (Calhoun County) - 16 tackles, two sacks

Kylic Horton (Clarendon Hall) - 3 receptions, 109 yards, TD; 110 rushing yards, 46 passing yards

Tyler Wright (Holly Hill Academy) - 243 rushing yards, 3 TDs; 2 sacks

Jacob Rogers (Holly Hill Academy) - 5-5 passing, 101 yards, TD; 2 rushing TDs

Perrin Breland (Holly Hill Academy) - 10 tackles, 4 receptions, 91 yards

Dylan Rivera (Holly Hill Academy) - 10 tackles, sack

Thomas Grant Jr. reported on The T&D Region sports scene for two decades as a Times and Democrat staffer. In 2014, he became sports editor of The Lexington County Chronicle and The Dispatch-News in Lexington.

