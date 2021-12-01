THURSDAY MORNING QUARTERBACK: B-E trying to dethrone defending champions

It was just two weeks ago when Holly Hill Academy repeated as SCISA 8-man champion.

Now, Bamberg-Ehrhardt looks to bring a S.C. High School League title back to The T&D Region. For that to happen, the Red Raiders will have to dethrone defending Class A champion Southside Christian. The matchup between the classification’s top two teams is set for noon Saturday at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium.

This is the first-ever matchup between B-E and the Sabres. However, Southside Christian has already faced and defeated a T&D Region opponent in Calhoun County.

The Sabres (12-0) enter the game with a 21-game winning streak, the third longest behind fellow defending champions Dutch Fork (36) and Daniel (23). They are also seeking their third state title since 2015.

Meanwhile, the Red Raiders (13-0) are seeking their second state title in school history after winning in Class AA Division II in 1990. This is also their first appearance since 2017, when they lost to longtime rival Abbeville.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt enters the game averaging 30 points on offense and holding opponents to an average of 8.5 points per game. The Sabres are averaging 44 points a game, led by quarterback Ja’Corey Martin who rushed for five touchdowns and threw for another in the 49-7 win over Lamar in the Class A Upper State final.

It was more than enough for a defense that has recorded six shutouts in limiting opponents to 4.5 points a contest.

C.A. Johnson is the only opponent to have scored in double digits this season against Southside Christian in a 42-14 loss in the second round of the playoffs.

The title game will air on Spectrum Channel 1250. The game also can be viewed online for a fee at www.nfhsnetwork.com.

Ex-Bruin makes state finals

Class AA Lower State champion Gray Collegiate will have plenty of familiar faces on its sidelines Friday against Silver Bluff.

As mentioned last week, former Orangeburg Prep head coach Adam Holmes built the program from the ground up back in 2014. He also has longtime defensive coordinator Howie Bayer on the coaching staff.

For the past four seasons, the War Eagles have also benefited from the services of wide receivers coach Jackie Robinson. The former Orangeburg-Wilkinson and Clemson University wide receiver has used his playing and coaching experience to help Gray Collegiate make its first-ever trip to the state title game.

“This team is special,” Robinson said. “They play as a unit. They’ve got tremendous players and tremendous athletes ... that they just bought in, believe as one a little bit more here and just have been battling all year long and continue to get better and just have a special player. No. 17 is a special player and he makes plays and has done a good job for us.”

The “special player” Robinson referenced is senior running back K.Z. Adams. A “Mr. South Carolina Football” finalist, the 5-foot-8, 170-pound Georgia State commit became the first running back in South Carolina high school football history to rush for over 3,000 yards in a season to go with 40 touchdowns.

Adams’ spectacular play and style is a reminder of Robinson’s former high school and college teammate Woodrow Dantzler.

“He’s got determination, he’s a hard worker like Woody,” Robinson said. “He believes he can make any play. He stays humble, stays hungry. He’s always working on his craft, just like Woody and what he brings to the game -- he doesn’t take a play off. He plays on both sides of the ball and has a heart that you can’t measure.

"When you look at him, most people just don’t think he can do the things that he does on a weekly basis. But he comes out and he puts together a game that’s just phenomenal for a guy his size, but his ability is immense.”

Robinson said he looks to implement some of what he’s learned from his years with former Orangeburg-Wilkinson head coach Tommy Brown. This entails “coaching up” the players and holding them accountable on the “little things” fundamental to being a successful football program.

It also helps to work with coaches who are “great motivators, great men of God” like Holmes and Bayer who truly care about the players and the program.

Kickoff for the Class AA final is 7 p.m. The game is expected to air on WACH-57.2.

