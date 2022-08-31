THURSDAY MORNING QUARTERBACK: B-E, HHA extend win streaks

The conclusion of Week One means every T&D Region team has officially opened play in the 2022 season.

Defending SCISA Eight Man champion Holly Hill Academy extended its winning streak to 25 games with a 59-point win over Holy Trinity Classical Christian. Bamberg-Erhhardt also improved to 2-0 with another win over an archrival, Denmark-Olar, for their 20th straight regular-season victory.

Another rival awaits them at "The Stable" in Barnwell. The Warhorses, under former South Carolina State assistant coach Dwayne Garrick, have swept county rivals Williston-Elko and Blackville-Hilda with a total score of 102-7 this season.

Team of the week

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler/North

Head coach Jermaine Derricott made a return to his previous employer Eau Claire and led the Trojans to a 22-12 victory. It was H-K-T/North's first road win since a victory over Calhoun County on Oct. 2, 2020.

Week 1 gridiron giants

Trey Hinton (Bamberg-Ehrhardt) - two interceptions

Omarion Buckmon (Bamberg-Ehrhardt) - two rushing touchdowns

Derrick Simons (Bethune-Bowman) - 111 passing yards, two touchdowns

Andrew Tucker (Calhoun Academy) - three rushing touchdowns

Mason Polin and Chase Strickland (both of Calhoun Academy) - two fumble recoveries each

Keithan Washington (Denmark-Olar) - 188 passing yards, two touchdowns; 93 rushing yards

Brushaurd Young (Denmark-Olar) - five passes, 120 yards, two touchdowns

William Conelly (Denmark-Olar) - 10 tackles, pass breaku

Connor Hartzog (Dorchester Academy) - 120 rushing yards, touchdown; eight tackles

Wayland Gruber (Dorchester Academy) - nine receptions, 108 yards

Ben Marchant (Dorchester Academy) - 98-yard kickof return touchdown

Moe Seaton (Edisto) - 13 tackles, six for loss, two sacks

Qumar Felder (Edisto) - six tackles, sack, INT return touchdown

Tyler Wright (Holly Hill Academy) - 184 rushing yards, three touchdowns

Tyree James (Holly Hill Academy) - 203 rushing yards, two touchdowns

Davin Walling (Holly Hill Academy) - 12 tackles, two sacks

Ashton Soles (Holly Hill Academy) - nine tackles

Luis Fernandez (Orangeburg Prep) - 200 passing yards, touchdown; rushing touchdown

Jay Plummer (Orangeburg Prep) - nine tackles

Anthony Mack (Orangeburg-Wilkinson) - two rushing touchdowns

Sudarion Harrison (Woodland) - 115 passing yards, 102 rushing yards, kickoff return touchdown

Scouting report/Northside Christian

The Crusaders make their first-ever visit to Orangeburg looking to improve to 3-0 for the first time in school history. They face Orangeburg Prep.

They are 2-0 for the first time since the program's inaugural season in 2016 under Hall of Fame head coach Jerry Brown. This is the second season under former A.C. Flora and White Knoll head coach Dean Howell and first with a varsity SCISA Class 2A schedule.

Quarterback Jeff McCallum has thrown for 531 yards and four touchdowns in two games. His main targets are Jake Jeffrey, Trevor Hoffman and Sam Burks.

The running game is led by Burks and J.R. Kinard. Defensively, linebackers, Gaven Ford, Landon Folks and Braedon Patterson are among the leading tacklers.

“Orangeburg Prep is a different animal,” Howell said. “For a long time, they were one of the biggest and baddest SCISA schools in South Carolina and they’ve got a proud tradition. It’s going to be tough going there.”