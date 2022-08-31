THURSDAY MORNING QUARTERBACK: B-E, HHA extend win streaks

The conclusion of Week One means every T&D Region team has officially opened play in the 2022 season.
Defending SCISA Eight Man champion Holly Hill Academy extended its winning streak to 25 games with a 59-point win over Holy Trinity Classical Christian. Bamberg-Erhhardt also improved to 2-0 with another win over an archrival, Denmark-Olar, for their 20th straight regular-season victory.
Another rival awaits them at "The Stable" in Barnwell. The Warhorses, under former South Carolina State assistant coach Dwayne Garrick, have swept county rivals Williston-Elko and Blackville-Hilda with a total score of 102-7 this season.
Team of the week
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler/North
Head coach Jermaine Derricott made a return to his previous employer Eau Claire and led the Trojans to a 22-12 victory. It was H-K-T/North's first road win since a victory over Calhoun County on Oct. 2, 2020.
Week 1 gridiron giants
- Trey Hinton (Bamberg-Ehrhardt) - two interceptions
- Omarion Buckmon (Bamberg-Ehrhardt) - two rushing touchdowns
- Derrick Simons (Bethune-Bowman) - 111 passing yards, two touchdowns
- Andrew Tucker (Calhoun Academy) - three rushing touchdowns
- Mason Polin and Chase Strickland (both of Calhoun Academy) - two fumble recoveries each
- Keithan Washington (Denmark-Olar) - 188 passing yards, two touchdowns; 93 rushing yards
- Brushaurd Young (Denmark-Olar) - five passes, 120 yards, two touchdowns
- William Conelly (Denmark-Olar) - 10 tackles, pass breaku
- Connor Hartzog (Dorchester Academy) - 120 rushing yards, touchdown; eight tackles
- Wayland Gruber (Dorchester Academy) - nine receptions, 108 yards
- Ben Marchant (Dorchester Academy) - 98-yard kickof return touchdown
- Moe Seaton (Edisto) - 13 tackles, six for loss, two sacks
- Qumar Felder (Edisto) - six tackles, sack, INT return touchdown
- Tyler Wright (Holly Hill Academy) - 184 rushing yards, three touchdowns
- Tyree James (Holly Hill Academy) - 203 rushing yards, two touchdowns
- Davin Walling (Holly Hill Academy) - 12 tackles, two sacks
- Ashton Soles (Holly Hill Academy) - nine tackles
- Luis Fernandez (Orangeburg Prep) - 200 passing yards, touchdown; rushing touchdown
- Jay Plummer (Orangeburg Prep) - nine tackles
- Anthony Mack (Orangeburg-Wilkinson) - two rushing touchdowns
- Sudarion Harrison (Woodland) - 115 passing yards, 102 rushing yards, kickoff return touchdown
Scouting report/Northside Christian
The Crusaders make their first-ever visit to Orangeburg looking to improve to 3-0 for the first time in school history. They face Orangeburg Prep.
They are 2-0 for the first time since the program's inaugural season in 2016 under Hall of Fame head coach Jerry Brown. This is the second season under former A.C. Flora and White Knoll head coach Dean Howell and first with a varsity SCISA Class 2A schedule.
Quarterback Jeff McCallum has thrown for 531 yards and four touchdowns in two games. His main targets are Jake Jeffrey, Trevor Hoffman and Sam Burks.
The running game is led by Burks and J.R. Kinard. Defensively, linebackers, Gaven Ford, Landon Folks and Braedon Patterson are among the leading tacklers.
“Orangeburg Prep is a different animal,” Howell said. “For a long time, they were one of the biggest and baddest SCISA schools in South Carolina and they’ve got a proud tradition. It’s going to be tough going there.”