THURSDAY MORNING QUARTERBACK: All-star weekend concludes season

High school football will officially end this weekend with plenty of star-studded activity.

A year after all post-playoff season games were canceled due to COVID-19, an all-star game is planned over each of the next three days.

It starts Friday with the Palmetto I-20 Classic at Zemp Stadium on the campus of Camden High School. Formerly the Metro Bowl, the game will feature two teams -- Team Nasty (Lexington County and Richland 1 schools) and Team Savage (Richland 1, Kershaw, Fairfield, Sumter and Lee county schools).

The following day, the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives North-South All-Star Game makes its return after a one-year hiatus. It takes place at noon at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach.

The game now has added importance with the cancellation of the Shrine Bowl for the second consecutive year.

"For the first time in its history, the best 88 players in the state will play in the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl,” game director Scott Earley said. “The South Carolina Athletics Coaches Association and the South Carolina Football Coaches Association are excited to witness these future collegiate stars in action. We believe, as always, that stars shine brighter at the beach."

Calhoun County head coach Wayne Farmer leads the North team. His roster includes his defensive back Russell Brunson and Denmark-Olar running back TJ Williams. Other key additions to the North squad include Gray Collegiate running back KZ Adams and Irmo safety and University of South Carolina commit Nick Emmanwari.

Adams, who set a state record with 3,343 rushing yards and 40 touchdowns for the Class 2A champion War Eagles, is one of five finalists for the Mr. South Carolina Football Award. It will be announced during halftime.

Hanahan head coach Art Craig, formerly of Blackville-Hilda, Timberland and Cross high schools, leads the South team. The lone T&D Region player on his roster is Bamberg-Ehrhardt linebacker Quincy Bias.

All-star weekend closes out Sunday with the The Carolina Bowl Senior Showcase. It will take place at 4 p.m. at Gaffney High School and follow a similar Shrine Bowl format with South Carolina and North Carolina teams.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt offensive lineman Christian Draper is the lone T&D Region representative.

SCISA All-Star game

This past weekend saw SCISA hold its two North-South All-Star games.

The 8-man contest was dominated by the South 55-6 at Clarendon Hall, while the North prevailed 28-18 in the 11-man game played at Heathwood Hall.

Representing the South squad in 11-man were Orangeburg Prep teammates McCullough Mims and Mikey Templeton along with Dorchester Academy's Dylan Price. OPS head coach Andy Palmer was an assistant for the team.

The North squad featured the Calhoun Academy quartet of Matt Layton, Kade Strickland, Lane Noe and Cale Quattlebaum.

The 8-Man South team featured Holly Hill Academy's Jacob Rogers, Marion Breland, Lucas Carroway, Perrin Breland, Joseph Hufham, Harley Watkins and Carter Judy along with Clarendon Hall's Kylic Horton, Colt Gibbons, Gerlante Robinson and Christian Higbe.

Holly Hill Academy head coach Michael Nelson coached the South team along with assistants Eddie Judy, Billy Pelloni, Seth Patrick and Tommy Breland.

The North team featured the Jefferson Davis Academy trio of Thomas Payne, Garrison Owens and Patrick Abbott.

Champion at last

As a high school and college wide receiver, Jackie Robinson played for championship-caliber teams.

This past Friday, he was finally rewarded with state title medal. Robinson shared in the glory of Gray Collegiate winning the Class 2A title at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium.

He serves as wide receivers coach for the War Eagles, who finished a school-best 13-1 and posted the most points of any winning team and largest margin of victory during the Weekend of Champions in the 49-14 rout of Silver Bluff.

Robinson was not the only former T&D Region alumnus in celebration mode. Head coach Adam Holmes, defensive coordinator Howie Bayer and Gray Collegiate principal Brian Newsome all previously worked at Orangeburg Prep.

