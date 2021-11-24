THURSDAY MORNING QUARTERBACK: After HHA title, focus now on B-E

A SCISA champion was recrowned this past Friday at Calhoun Academy in St. Matthews.

It was deja vu for Holly Hill Academy as it held off a late rally to defeat Andrew Jackson Academy 28-24 in the 8-Man football final.

The win completed a second straight 12-0 campaign for the Raiders, who have accounted for three of the eight losses suffered since 2014 by the Warriors.

“These guys just worked their butts off all year and this staff is awesome,” HHA head coach Michael Nelson said. “We have seven seniors on this team and the team plays together like a band of brothers.

“All year long, our guys never backed down to anybody. They gave their best, and tonight our best happened to be the best tonight. We forced five turnovers tonight, and that was the difference in the ball game. We’re here and here to stay. A lot of these guys have played since they were freshmen, and that experience showed tonight.”

Holly Hill Academy will enter next season with a 24-game winning streak, the longest in SCISA.

The attention now turns to the S.C. High School League. Bamberg-Ehrhardt is the last team standing as it seeks the school's first state title since 1990.

The 33-7 victory marked the ninth time this season the Red Raiders have held an opponent under single digits. For the season, they are holding opponents to 8.5 points a game.

Standing in the way of Bamberg-Ehrhardt's first state title game appearance since 2017 is C.E. Murray. The contest in Bamberg is a rematch of last year's game won by the Red Raiders, who have won three of the four past meetings.

The winner will advance to the Class A final at noon Dec. 4 at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium on the campus of Benedict College to face either defending champion Southside Christian or Lamar.

Playoff gridiron giants

Perrin Breland (Andrew Jackson Academy) - 14 tackles, fumble recovery

Harley Watkins and Dylan Rivera (both of Andrew Jackson Academy) - 10 tackles

Tyler Wright (Holly Holl Academy) - 142 total yards, 3 TDs (2 rushing, 1 receiving); fumble recovery

Marion Breland (Holly Hill Academy) - 16 tackles

Familiar faces in semifinals

There are a couple of former T&D Region head football coaches who could find themselves facing each other in the Class 2A state finals.

In the Upper State, Gray Collegiate Academy plays host to Newberry at Fairfield-Central High School. Former Orangeburg Prep head coach Adam Holmes started the War Eagles' program from the ground and has led them to a state record in victories in their second semifinal appearance.

Longtime defensive coordinator Howie Bayer has overseen a group that has posted five shutouts and held Abbeville to its lowest point total in a loss since 2015.

Gray Collegiate enters the game a favorite against Newberry, whose head coach Phil Strickland will retire at the end of the season. The War Eagles routed the Bulldogs 56-29 on Oct. 26 as "Mr. South Carolina Football" finalist K.Z. Adams rushed for 316 yards and six touchdowns.

(NOTE: Adams, a Georgia State commit, is 230 yards shy of becoming the first South Carolina running back to rush for 3,000 yards in a season.)

The Lower State final pits two longtime rivals in Barnwell and Silver Bluff. The Warhorses are led by head coach Dwayne Garrick, whose coaching career began in 1989 under Willie Jeffries at South Carolina State.

A graduate assistant out of Presbyterian College, Garrick was groomed along with players Reggie Kennedy, J.W. Montgomery and Walt Wilson to become future high school head coaches.

“Those two years, if I could have stayed there 100, I would have stayed 100,” he said in a 2018 interview. “But I was a GA (graduate assistant) two years. That’s all I had. I had to give it up after that, but those were two of the best years of my life, to be honest with you. Two of the best years of my coaching career.

"A lot of GAs do a lot of paperwork and that kind of stuff. I was actually a coach on the field. So I had fun under Coach (Ben) Blacknall, who was a defensive coordinator at that time. I learned so much from him. Learned so much from Coach Jeffries on how to treat people."

The Class 2A final is set for 7 p.m. Dec. 3 at Benedict College.

Thomas Grant Jr. reported on The T&D Region sports scene for two decades as a Times and Democrat staffer. In 2014, he became sports editor of The Lexington County Chronicle and The Dispatch-News in Lexington.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0