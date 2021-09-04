LABOR DAY: Celebrating outstanding workforce in critical time

So, we have places ready to go for new industry; we also are developing plans for two new speculative buildings and one building complete renovation, paid for entirely with private-sector investment. These buildings and the capital needed to build them mean even more jobs on the horizon.

With industrial growth, we also are seeing housing growth. America’s largest home builder D.R. Horton has just announced it will construct close to 200 new homes. With that many houses going up, we expect to see even more commercial growth too.

The level of activity we are seeing is exciting. Orangeburg County’s manufacturing workforce continues to catch the attention of diverse, global companies. Recent successes are a testament to it and our future is certainly bright. Without our workers in the region, we would not be winning quality companies.

Lastly, we also will have a special announcement on Sept. 8 of another new manufacturing company bringing new quality jobs. We are thrilled to share it with you in a few days. Its’ a BIG announcement, so please stay tuned!

To all our manufacturing workers, thank you for your dedication. We encourage you to enjoy Labor Day and to rest and recharge before we head into the fourth quarter strong. Your sacrifices — particularly over the last 18 months -- do not go unnoticed.

Gregg Robinson is executive director of the Orangeburg County Development Commission.

