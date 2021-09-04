LABOR DAY: Celebrating outstanding workforce in critical time

Labor Day is a time to pay tribute to America’s workers — their ingenuity and their ability to make a solid product. The ability to adapt in a global pandemic and to sacrifice on behalf of making quality products is what makes our nation, state and county world class.
In Orangeburg County, we like to say we have it from (A-Z): Allied Air (Lennox Corp.) air-conditioning units to Husqvarna’s lawn tractors, GKN Fuselages and Carbon Fibers, Okonite's high-tech cables to Zeus Industrial Product’s one-of-a-kind advanced polymer. There is no denying the citizens of Orangeburg County make a VERY solid product.
This Labor Day, I want to extend a special thanks to our frontline manufacturing workforce, the men and women behind the scenes making products essential to America’s economy and our lives. During this pandemic, almost all workers have put in extra hours to meet urgent demands, while dealing with enhanced safety protocols, supply-chain challenges and much more. Truly, we owe our workers a debt of gratitude this Labor Day and beyond.
Here in Orangeburg County, the reputation of our manufacturing workforce is helping us attract new jobs. We hear from new company’s time and again that they are drawn to Orangeburg County because of our talented and hardworking people.
Consider our successes of the last 18 months, during a global pandemic no less, fueled by our quality workforce. The level of activity is exciting!
- Global carbon fiber maker Sigmatex Carbon Textile Solutions is expanding by bringing its North American headquarters to Orangeburg County, investing $4.5 million and creating another 50 jobs.
- INDEVCO, a world leader in packaging products, announced a $22 million investment here and the creation of 50 new jobs with its new 100,000-square-foot facility that is under construction.
- Turkish mattress manufacturer BRN Sleep Products is establishing operations, investing $4.3 million and creating 327 jobs.
- Heating and cooling manufacturer Allied Air Enterprises Inc. announced plans to invest $35.7 million to expand its manufacturing plant and add a new distribution center. Soon the company will have more than 1.4 million square feet of active workspace in our county.
- Our existing industries are growing as well. Companies like Dempsey Wood Products, Okonite, Zeus, Husqvarna, Red Collar, SI Group, Food Lion and others continue to prosper.
Plus, these improvements:
- A new industrial development pad of 75,000 square feet in the Western Orangeburg County Industrial Park. This will allow a faster construction schedule for a potential building.
- 1,100 feet of new road construction in the Matthews Industrial Park.
- A new entrance road at the U.S. 21 Orangeburg County Power Site to help development of a new 745-acre Super Site in the county.
- Expansion of utilities to the other side of I-26 at Exit 145 serving the Tri County Global Site Jamison.
So, we have places ready to go for new industry; we also are developing plans for two new speculative buildings and one building complete renovation, paid for entirely with private-sector investment. These buildings and the capital needed to build them mean even more jobs on the horizon.
With industrial growth, we also are seeing housing growth. America’s largest home builder D.R. Horton has just announced it will construct close to 200 new homes. With that many houses going up, we expect to see even more commercial growth too.
The level of activity we are seeing is exciting. Orangeburg County’s manufacturing workforce continues to catch the attention of diverse, global companies. Recent successes are a testament to it and our future is certainly bright. Without our workers in the region, we would not be winning quality companies.
Lastly, we also will have a special announcement on Sept. 8 of another new manufacturing company bringing new quality jobs. We are thrilled to share it with you in a few days. Its’ a BIG announcement, so please stay tuned!
To all our manufacturing workers, thank you for your dedication. We encourage you to enjoy Labor Day and to rest and recharge before we head into the fourth quarter strong. Your sacrifices — particularly over the last 18 months -- do not go unnoticed.
Gregg Robinson is executive director of the Orangeburg County Development Commission.