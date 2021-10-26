Everything to know about World Series

Still need another World Series topic? Talk “scandals,” which is juicy and the World Series doesn't disappoint. In 1919, the “Black Sox” scandal occurred where eight players from the Chicago White Sox were accused of throwing the World Series in exchange for money from a gambling syndicate. Shoeless Joe Jackson, whom your friends might recall from the popular movie, Field of Dreams, was one of the eight — all of whom were banned from baseball for life.

More recently, in 2017, there was a cheating scandal where the Houston Astros used a camera to steal signs in their series against the Dodgers. The Astros won, and while punished, were still able to keep their ring. The justice of that outcome is a topic worth exploring.

World Series aside, in general, do we enjoy watching baseball today? Not so much. It’s a slow sport in a fast-moving world. Using World Series viewership as our metric, in 2020, only 9.6 million viewers watched the World Series, compared to 96.4 million viewers who watched the Super Bowl.

Some believe our declining interest is because baseball is missing a significant face to represent it. According to YouGov, 91% of Americans have heard of LeBron James; 88% have heard of Tom Brady. Only 43% have heard of Mike Trout, who is arguably MLB’s best player.