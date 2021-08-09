COLUMN: Bowden made everyone feel like a Hall of Famer

“I wrote hundreds of them,” Beamer wrote. “Very rarely heard back from any of them. I ALWAYS got a response from Coach Bowden.”

If you covered college football over the last 40 years, you almost certainly had the opportunity to speak with Bowden. His home phone number was listed. If you could catch him there, he was usually happy to give a few minutes — and a great quote or two.

The first time I met Bowden was at a Florida State practice in Tallahassee in September 2005. We chatted on his golf cart as the team worked out. Yes, the coach — one of the most accomplished in the history of the game at that point —- gave an interview to a reporter he had never met before DURING practice. He even worked in a “Dadgummit," as I recall.

Bowden was among the last college football coaches who didn't guard the program like a fortress. He seemed to understand that you could be intensely competitive while not taking yourself or the job too seriously.

He asked about me and where I was from. He was affable and charming as I asked him, essentially, do you think it might be time to retire? Bowden said he would know when it was time to go.