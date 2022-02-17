College baseball becomes alternative

For most die-hard baseball fans, the day pitchers and catchers report to camp is the unofficial beginning of the new season.

The fans begin planning their trips to Florida and Arizona in hopes of watching their favorite teams, and getting a sneak peek at the beginnings of a march to a World Series championship.

Hope springs eternal, there are no records and everyone has a shot.

But, this year, that day has passed, and instead of hearing the pop of mitts, we're stuck listening to negotiations between players and owners trying to reach a settlement that will allow everyone to feel they have won.

The only loser … the fans.

I can remember the strike of 1994, and how it abruptly ended the season. Fans were outraged, and they showed it by refusing to show up to next year’s games. The only way Major League Baseball was able to win back its base was through genetically altered players like Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa hitting balls farther and more frequently than we had ever witnessed.

Now, MLB is on the brink of another strike, one from which they may not recover, and I say good, because I have found the alternative. It’s college baseball.

For Division I schools, the college baseball season begins Friday as teams begin their quest to be part of that elite eight that earns a trip to Omaha, Nebraska, and the College World Series.

College baseball, once looked at as a fringe sport to many athletic departments, has seen a consistent growth over the last 20 years. You can see it through the salary increases of the top-tier coaches, along with the number of new stadiums being built on college campuses across the country.

South Carolina made the investment in the early 2000s with the hiring of Ray Tanner and the construction of Founders Park. The Gamecocks have won two national championships in the sport since opening the new stadium.

Clemson has recently made upgrades to Doug Kingsmore Stadium, including a new scoreboard and a new grandstand behind left field.

Historically, the Gamecocks and Tigers are ranked when entering a new season, but question marks in their respective lineups have given the prognosticators reason for pause.

South Carolina is looking to replace a majority of its infield, including shortstop and third base, plus its most productive outfielder in Brady Allen. Pitching may be the strength of the Gamecocks early, led by sophomore Will Sanders who was named preseason All-SEC.

The Gamecocks open the season against UNC-Greensboro Friday in Columbia. The two teams began the 2017 season with South Carolina taking two-of-three in the series.

At Clemson, Mack Anglin will lead a pitching staff featuring eight pitchers that started at least one game for the Tigers last season. Sophomore Caden Grice, recently named second-team All-American, will provide pop in the Tigers' lineup along with Will Taylor, who is still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered during football season.

The Tigers open the season Friday at home against Indiana. The Hoosiers have built a strong program, having made the NCAA tournament six times since 2013, including an appearance at the College World Series. It will be the first meeting ever between the two teams.

Travis Boland is sports editor of The Times and Democrat.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0