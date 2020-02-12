CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Coaching exodus doesn’t bode well for Gamecocks

Almost as soon as National Signing Day was over, so was the stay of several key assistant coaches at the University of South Carolina.

A number of coaches, including former offensive coordinator/receivers coach Bryan McClendon, running backs coach Thomas Brown and defensive line coach John Scott Jr., announced they would be pursuing other opportunities. Scott made a lateral move to Penn State and Brown and McClendon opted to pursue NFL opportunities.

That's after the Gamecocks already turned over their offensive coordinator, quarterbacks, linebackers and strength and conditioning coaches this offseason.

McClendon’s new role, reportedly as wide receivers coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers, likely comes with a pay cut. Curious? Well not really, given the current state of the Gamecocks program.

South Carolina went 4-8 last season, and 2020 looks to be a make-or-break type season for fifth-year head coach Will Muschamp. The schedule gets no easier.

More often than not, a head coach getting fired equals all the assistants get fired as well, so it’s not entirely surprising staffers would seek new opportunities now rather than later when facing a potential lame-duck year.

