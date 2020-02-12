CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Coaching exodus doesn’t bode well for Gamecocks

Almost as soon as National Signing Day was over, so was the stay of several key assistant coaches at the University of South Carolina.
A number of coaches, including former offensive coordinator/receivers coach Bryan McClendon, running backs coach Thomas Brown and defensive line coach John Scott Jr., announced they would be pursuing other opportunities. Scott made a lateral move to Penn State and Brown and McClendon opted to pursue NFL opportunities.
That's after the Gamecocks already turned over their offensive coordinator, quarterbacks, linebackers and strength and conditioning coaches this offseason.
McClendon’s new role, reportedly as wide receivers coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers, likely comes with a pay cut. Curious? Well not really, given the current state of the Gamecocks program.
South Carolina went 4-8 last season, and 2020 looks to be a make-or-break type season for fifth-year head coach Will Muschamp. The schedule gets no easier.
More often than not, a head coach getting fired equals all the assistants get fired as well, so it’s not entirely surprising staffers would seek new opportunities now rather than later when facing a potential lame-duck year.
Think of it this way: If there’s a chance your company closes next year, you’re already looking. And yes, if the Gamecocks don’t go bowling in 2020, the current regime is changing. It just so happens these guys found landing spots a year early.
But that also leads to a hiring conundrum of sorts. South Carolina can pay assistant coaches just as well as almost any of their SEC brethren, but with the uncertainty surrounding the future, an assistant’s role at South Carolina might be a one-year gig. That's a pretty tough ask for a well-established assistant coach.
So far, Muschamp has won the offseason. He kept a top-20 recruiting class intact despite a 4-8 record, and he reeled in one of the crown jewels of the national recruiting landscape in Hammond’s Jordan Burch. Muschamp also signed up the best available candidate to fill the offensive coordinator position, former Georgia OC Mike Bobo
Now the question becomes can he reel in enough assistant coaching talent to turn around the Gamecocks’ on-field fortunes and put together another strong class in 2021.
Facilities excluded, the Gamecocks are swimming up stream in just about every metric you can measure in the SEC. Can Muschamp find the guys to keep their heads above water?
Brantley Strickland, formerly sports editor for The Times and Democrat, now works as an economic developer for Southern Carolina Regional Development Alliance. Reach him at strickland.brantley@gmail.com.