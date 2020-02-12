CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Coaching exodus doesn’t bode well for Gamecocks
CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Coaching exodus doesn’t bode well for Gamecocks

Ryan Hilinski

South Carolina quarterback Ryan Hilinski talks with assistant coach Bryan McClendon before a play against Clemson during fourth-quarter action in Columbia on Saturday. After being replaced as OC, McClendon is exiting South Carolina for a shot in the NFL.

 Travis Bell, SIDELINE CAROLINA

Almost as soon as National Signing Day was over, so was the stay of several key assistant coaches at the University of South Carolina.

A number of coaches, including former offensive coordinator/receivers coach Bryan McClendon, running backs coach Thomas Brown and defensive line coach John Scott Jr., announced they would be pursuing other opportunities. Scott made a lateral move to Penn State and Brown and McClendon opted to pursue NFL opportunities.

That's after the Gamecocks already turned over their offensive coordinator, quarterbacks, linebackers and strength and conditioning coaches this offseason.

McClendon’s new role, reportedly as wide receivers coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers, likely comes with a pay cut. Curious? Well not really, given the current state of the Gamecocks program.

CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Gamecocks’ 5 offseason questions

South Carolina went 4-8 last season, and 2020 looks to be a make-or-break type season for fifth-year head coach Will Muschamp. The schedule gets no easier.

More often than not, a head coach getting fired equals all the assistants get fired as well, so it’s not entirely surprising staffers would seek new opportunities now rather than later when facing a potential lame-duck year.

Think of it this way: If there’s a chance your company closes next year, you’re already looking. And yes, if the Gamecocks don’t go bowling in 2020, the current regime is changing. It just so happens these guys found landing spots a year early.

But that also leads to a hiring conundrum of sorts. South Carolina can pay assistant coaches just as well as almost any of their SEC brethren, but with the uncertainty surrounding the future, an assistant’s role at South Carolina might be a one-year gig. That's a pretty tough ask for a well-established assistant coach.

CAROLINA FOOTBALL: An SEC football Christmas wish list
So far, Muschamp has won the offseason. He kept a top-20 recruiting class intact despite a 4-8 record, and he reeled in one of the crown jewels of the national recruiting landscape in Hammond’s Jordan Burch. Muschamp also signed up the best available candidate to fill the offensive coordinator position, former Georgia OC Mike Bobo

Now the question becomes can he reel in enough assistant coaching talent to turn around the Gamecocks’ on-field fortunes and put together another strong class in 2021.

Facilities excluded, the Gamecocks are swimming up stream in just about every metric you can measure in the SEC. Can Muschamp find the guys to keep their heads above water?

CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Welcome to a long offseason
+1 
Brantley Strickland

Brantley Strickland

Brantley Strickland, formerly sports editor for The Times and Democrat, now works as an economic developer for Southern Carolina Regional Development Alliance. Reach him at strickland.brantley@gmail.com.

Carolina's new hires

Chris Clark of GamecockCentral.com writes:

In a way, Will Muschamp finally got his man along the defensive line on Monday, with the news that veteran assistant Tracy Rocker would be heading to Columbia.

Rocker checks the boxes that Muschamp has looked for lately in a defensive line coach, with a wealth of experience at multiple SEC programs (five in total for Rocker) as well as NFL experience with the Tennessee Titans.

The former Auburn standout is someone Muschamp looked at hiring upon his arrival at South Carolina in 2015. Rocker was at UGA at the time as associate head coach and the timing did not work out then, but did this time around.

Rocker is not going to enter South Carolina with a rep as one of the nation's best recruiters, but he's thought of as one of the best developers in the country up front. He's coached in the NFL, sent multiple players to the league, and frequently gets the most out of his players at the college level. As one coach familiar with Rocker put to us, "he has an NFL mentality."

***

As for Drew Hughes, for some reason there has been a notion online that Jeremy Pruitt was looking to shutter him from the staff in Knoxville, and that could not be further from the truth. Up until Sunday night, Pruitt was working on trying to keep Hughes and is unhappy that Hughes is leaving to head to South Carolina.

Hughes is regarded as a hard worker who enjoys the grind of recruiting and obviously has relationships with Muschamp and others on the Gamecocks staff already from his time at Florida. A desire to reunite with Muschamp and chance for a change of scenery seemed to drive this decision, and things seemed to come together fairly quickly once outgoing player personnel director Matt Lindsey had the opportunity to take a position at Ole Miss.

