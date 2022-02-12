SUPER BOWL: Halftime show may outshine the game

The modern-day Super Bowl halftime show began in 1993 when Michael Jackson popped through the stage in front of 100,000 fans at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles.

Prior shows had used pop music acts, but nothing like what the "King of Pop" was about to present. Since that time, there have been salutes to music genres including country, R&B, soul, salsa and swing.

But this year, everything changes. The National Football League is finally giving hip hop its day in the sun as Dr. Dre and what some are calling his "G Funk All-Stars" will take the stage Sunday at So-Fi Stadium.

Dre will be joined by Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

"This should have happened a long time ago," Dre said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "Hip hop is the biggest music genre right now. It's crazy it took all this time for us to be recognized. We're going to do a fantastic show, and do it so big they can't deny us anymore."

Hip hop artists have graced the Super Bowl stage, including Mary J. back in 2001, but have never headlined the actual event. Dre is right, this should have happened years ago, specifically in 2019 when the Super Bowl was held in Atlanta.

Couldn't you just imagine a lineup of T.I., Ludacris, Ciara, Migos and the reunion of OutKast. Instead, fans were treated to Maroon 5 with special guest Big Boi of OutKast.

Now, full disclosure, I'm really excited about this halftime show. "The Chronic" was the first hip hop album I ever listened to. Eminem hit my senior year of high school and dominated MTV's airwaves. I'm not as familiar with Kendrick Lamar, but the kids tell me he's good.

My only concern is the lineup's extensive catalog. There are a million different ways this show can go, and all of them would be excellent, but with just 13 minutes, I decided to build my perfect set list.

The lights go down and we see headlights coming from the end zone. A group of low-riders start making their way to midfield with Dre at the wheel of the lead car, Snoop by his side.

They take the stage and immediately jump into "Nuthin But A G Thang," followed by "What's My Name?" and "Still Dre."

The music drops and out comes Eminem to perform his verse of "Forgot About Dre" and then takes the lead with "The Real Slim Shady."

Lights go down again, Mary J. in the spotlight and she starts "Family Affair" with a group behind her marching all over the stage. When that's completed, we hear a low rumble that breaks into "Deep Water," featuring Dre and Lamar.

Lights go down again and we hear the start of "California Love." Suddenly the stage becomes the ThunderDome from the original video featuring everybody taking turns on the song, including Lamar taking Tupac's verse.

Fireworks go off, fade to black.

Two wildcards that I have been thinking about since Dre was announced as the headliner. Will he pull out the Tupac hologram like when he performed at Coachella, and will Ice Cube make a guest appearance for a quick N.W.A. reunion.

This is one year where the halftime show may outshine the actual game.

