STRICKLAND'S PICKS: A couple marquee matchups for Week 1

It is, indeed, the most wonderful time of the year for pigskin fans, as our first full week of college football kicks off today.
Now, it’s still a typical Week 1 slate in that there’s a whole lot of bad matchups sandwiched between two or three marquee games. But from a gambling standpoint, there’s typically lots of value to be had in the first three weeks of the season before bookmakers make the inevitable market correction and tighten the lines.
I’m a guy that tends to stay away from betting large lines one way or the other. There’s simply too many variables involved when you’re talking three-plus margins. When do the backups play? Will a team take its foot off the gas in the fourth quarter?
So we’ll stay away from those games and focus on two selections for Week 1.
Alabama (-18.5) v. Miami (Atlanta)
It’s a high mark for sure (61 points), but the value is found in the total for this neutral site matchup between traditional college football powers.
The Crimson Tide has played 10 neutral-site openers under Nick Saban and averaged 39.5 points per game. More recently, Alabama has hung 49 (2018) and 52 (2019) on its opening-game opponent when playing on a neutral field. Not to mention, Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta has essentially served as the Crimson Tide’s second home. You can mark Alabama down for 40-plus in this one.
It’s hard to imagine a Miami defense that allowed 99 points over its final two games slowing down Alabama enough to hold this total down. Early reports out of the Hurricanes' preseason camp had the Miami offense dominating in scrimmages, so expect Miami to score their share.
I could easily see this as an Alabama 49, Miami 21 game. Either way, it covers.
The pick: Over 61
Clemson (-3.5) v. Georgia (Charlotte)
Another marquee game, another made-for-TV neutral site matchup. The eyes of the college football world will be focused on Charlotte.
There’s a belief in some national circles that 2021 is the year Kirby Smart gets Georgia over the hump and wins a national championship. Then there’s some that think he’s simply Mark Richt 2.0, the consistent winner with a penchant for stubbing a toe in big games.
Come Monday morning, I think there’s a lot of chatter concerning the latter school of thought, because Clemson wins and covers in this spot.
The Bulldogs are breaking in an entirely new defensive secondary, so it’s a bit of a tough sell for me to envision Georgia shutting down Clemson’s NFL receiving corps.
Georgia quarterback JT Daniels provided a spark down the stretch for the Bulldogs in 2020, although none of those performances came against a Top 40 defense. There’s certainly room for regression, which I think you’ll see against the Tigers defense Saturday night.
The pick: Clemson -3.5
Brantley Strickland, formerly sports editor for The Times and Democrat, now works as an economic developer for Southern Carolina Regional Development Alliance. Reach him at strickland.brantley@gmail.com.