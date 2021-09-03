STRICKLAND'S PICKS: A couple marquee matchups for Week 1

It is, indeed, the most wonderful time of the year for pigskin fans, as our first full week of college football kicks off today.

Now, it’s still a typical Week 1 slate in that there’s a whole lot of bad matchups sandwiched between two or three marquee games. But from a gambling standpoint, there’s typically lots of value to be had in the first three weeks of the season before bookmakers make the inevitable market correction and tighten the lines.

I’m a guy that tends to stay away from betting large lines one way or the other. There’s simply too many variables involved when you’re talking three-plus margins. When do the backups play? Will a team take its foot off the gas in the fourth quarter?

So we’ll stay away from those games and focus on two selections for Week 1.

Alabama (-18.5) v. Miami (Atlanta)

It’s a high mark for sure (61 points), but the value is found in the total for this neutral site matchup between traditional college football powers.