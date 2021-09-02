If you’re betting on football ...

For some, sports betting is a year-round passion, but the vast majority of bettors have but one true love – football season.
So with the start of football season imminent, I felt it was the appropriate time to write this column, which of course, should be used for recreational purposes only.
Gambling has been around since the dawn of civilization. People have always craved competition because it leads to consequences and rewards. Now, although sports betting isn’t legalized or regulated yet in South Carolina, people will find a way to wager. Whether gaming through a non-criminalized online bookmaker or dealing with the very much illegal neighborhood bookie, people will find a way to get in their action during football season.
In this space, I hope to provide a few tips and tricks to make football season more enjoyable. As we kick things off, here are a few things to keep in mind with your wagers this year.
Game responsibly
Sports gambling should be fun, so one should chalk it into the entertainment portion of the budget. Your gambling bankroll shouldn’t intermingle with your utility bill, your mortgage payment or any of your other monthly expenses. Never gamble an amount you’re not prepared to lose. It is, after all, gambling. Don’t roll the dice with you or your family’s well-being. Treat it as fun, something to make the game more exciting.
The truth about lines
The average recreational bettor thinks the line on a game is representative of what the final score will be. Incorrect. Lines are set as a marketing tool to stimulate bets on both sides, so the house will win regardless of the outcome.
As an example, the Georgia-Clemson game on Sept. 4 will likely be the most heavily bet of college football’s opening weekend, because it’s the most marque matchup. Clemson has been installed as a 3.5-point favorite. That number, based mostly on the recent history, has nothing to do with how a professional handicapper sees the game playing out. It does have everything to do with the perception the average bettor, also known in gambling circles as “the public,” views both teams.
There’s a big difference, and remember, the public is a proven loser.
Do your own research
Which brings us to our next point – independent research. Decide what variables you value in deciding to make a sports bet. Some handicappers are extremely analytical when it comes to determining a winner, crunching numbers and casting various computer simulations. Others rely on practical information. They mine the internet for nuggets and storylines that can give them an edge.
Some like to catch teams in different spots and bet with their eyes and their gut.
Determine what’s important to you, and bet accordingly.
A marathon not a sprint
Just because a game is on TV doesn’t mean you have to bet it. Less is more when it comes to making your selections.
Money management is key, and the season should be looked as a marathon not a sprint. You’ll have losing weeks, but the key is to string together enough winning weeks to overcome it. Limit your losses by resisting the urge to “chase”or over-betting after a loss.
Profitable sports betting means a 55% winning percentage.
Tip of the week
I’m turning to season win totals for the first tip of the year.
South Carolina has an over-under projection of 3.5 wins. I think the enthusiasm generated by a first-year head coach isn’t just smoke and mirrors. The Gamecocks have some talent, and they should be able to take advantage of a favorable non-conference schedule (Eastern Illinois, East Carolina and Troy) and defeat Vanderbilt (USC has won 12 straight in the series) to get to four wins.
The Pick: South Carolina – Over 3.5 wins
Brantley Strickland, formerly sports editor for The Times and Democrat, now works as an economic developer for Southern Carolina Regional Development Alliance. Reach him at strickland.brantley@gmail.com.