If you’re betting on football ...

For some, sports betting is a year-round passion, but the vast majority of bettors have but one true love – football season.

So with the start of football season imminent, I felt it was the appropriate time to write this column, which of course, should be used for recreational purposes only.

Gambling has been around since the dawn of civilization. People have always craved competition because it leads to consequences and rewards. Now, although sports betting isn’t legalized or regulated yet in South Carolina, people will find a way to wager. Whether gaming through a non-criminalized online bookmaker or dealing with the very much illegal neighborhood bookie, people will find a way to get in their action during football season.

In this space, I hope to provide a few tips and tricks to make football season more enjoyable. As we kick things off, here are a few things to keep in mind with your wagers this year.

Game responsibly