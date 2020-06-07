Column: Shut up and dribble? No way. It's time to listen

Phoenix Mercury forward Brianna Turner, whose parents have a combined 54 years in law enforcement, in a first-person story told to ESPN: "I think about what my father once told me when I asked why he wanted to be a police officer. He said he saw a lot of things in his community while growing up that bothered him. He didn't like the way police were treating his neighbors. His older brother was a police officer, too, so he sort of followed his footsteps. My dad decided to be the change that he wanted to see. But here's the thing: I hear the description of George Floyd: A 6-foot-6 black man. That's my father, too."

Six-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton: "So many people seem surprised, but to us unfortunately, it is not surprising. Those of us who are black, brown or in between, see it everyday and should not have to feel as though we were born guilty, don't belong, or fear for our lives based on the color of our skin. Will Smith said it best, racism is not getting worse, it's being filmed. ... Unfortunately, America is not the only place where racism lives and we continue to fail as humans when we cannot stand up for what is right. Please do not sit in silence, no matter the color of your skin. Black Lives Matter."