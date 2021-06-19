Column: McIlroy eating well, and playing even better

SAN DIEGO — His biggest fans peered down from above as Rory McIlroy's long eagle putt from the back of the 18th green stopped within tap-in range for a closing birdie. Erica Stoll clapped as best she could for her husband while holding their young daughter on the hotel balcony and then went inside, her golf watching over for the day.

McIlroy was planning to join her, and maybe take a peek himself from the balcony overlooking Torrey Pines at the leaders making their way down the 18th fairway in the U.S. Open. There would be dinner, too, though there was no need for the room service menu.

"I've had the same chicken sandwich five nights in a row,"' McIlroy said. "So I'll probably make it six nights in a row."

No reason to switch things up now. Not when McIlroy is in contention in the Open for the first time in what seems forever.

Besides, he said, he really likes the sandwich.

"It's rotisserie chicken, avocado, sun dried tomatoes, some garlic aioli and some holey bread,"' McIlroy said. "It's really good."

So was McIlroy's golf Saturday as he shot a relatively stress-free round of 67 to pull within two shots of the lead in a tournament he last won a decade ago as a baby-faced 22-year-old.