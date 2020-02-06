The South Carolina football program is in the throws off a long offseason, but plenty has happened since the Gamecocks finished off a 4-8 year in 2019.
Here’s a look at five topics that should be on the minds of fans and followers heading into spring.
Will ticket sales take a hit?
Declining attendance in major college football has been a hot-button issue lately as school’s search for ways to further monetize existing seats and improve fan experience. South Carolina is no exception. The Gamecocks saw declining season ticket sales for the past three seasons before a slight bump in 2019. Don’t bet on those numbers holding up for 2020 though.
The ongoing $22 million renovation to Williams-Brice Stadium will drive up season ticket prices in some seating areas in exchange for more amenities, not to mention the program is coming off of a 4-8 season. It’s a perfect storm for a big sales dip.
How will Bobo impact the offense?
Will Muschamp seemed to get his man when he brought on former Colorado State head coach and longtime Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo to replace the demoted Bryan McClendon as the Gamecocks’ primary play-caller. Bobo looked to be the best guy available for the role, but that doesn’t mean the hire was universally popular.
With the issues South Carolina has had on offense during the Muschamp era, one could argue the team needed a bigger shakeup on that side of the ball rather than another branch cut from the Mark Richt coaching tree.
Are the Gamecocks ‘set’ at quarterback?
Sure, Ryan Hilinski figures to be the first option after starting 11 games last year, but it was a bit curious that the Gamecocks accepted a senior graduate transfer, former Colorado State starter Collin Hill. Are there questions internally about Hilinski’s health? His consistency? Where does freshman Luke Doty fit into the plan? Plus Dakereon Joyner is still on the roster.
Is Jordan Burch a Gamecock?
This one will get answered at some point. The five-star defensive end from Hammond committed to the Gamecocks during the early signing period in December, but he curiously opted not to sign his National Letter of Intent. There’s nothing binding him to the program at this point other than his word, and the rumor mill has only intensified since Burch opted to take an official visit to LSU. If the Gamecocks, more specifically Muschamp, miss out on the hometown product, the fan vitriol will be toxic to say the least.
How hot is Muschamp’s seat?
Which brings us to the question that will dominate the entire offseason and regular season until the Gamecocks reach eight wins: Is Muschamp on the way out in 2020? That seat is scorching. It will probably take seven wins and some more signs of progress for him to stick around.
The schedule is again brutal, with the Gamecocks facing a November gauntlet of Georgia and road games at LSU and Clemson. The front end is more manageable, but if the Gamecocks stub their toe as a favorite in September, Muschamp’s fate may be all but sealed.
