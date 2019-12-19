“It was the night before bowl season, and all the through the conference, not a creature was stirring except Georgia’s defense.
“The coaches were fired with the utmost of care; and soon Will Muschamp could join them all there.
“The Tigers nestled all snug in their beds, while visions of playoffs danced in their heads.”
Here’s a look at what each SEC team wants to find under the tree this year:
- Alabama: Mojo. The Crimson Tide need to get their edge back. Alabama is 0-3 against its last three ranked opponents, something that hasn’t happened since 2010. Of course, the Nick Saban dynasty was declared dead then before four more national titles. Can Saban do it again or will the rise of LSU and Clemson be too much to overcome?
- Auburn: A return to Atlanta. The Tigers got by Alabama again in 2019. Now, with a new offensive coordinator and promising young quarterback Bo Nix, Auburn needs to knock off the other Tigers if they want to get back to the big game in the dome.
- Arkansas: An SEC win. The Razorbacks have to walk before they can crawl, so they opted to cut their losses and replace Chad Morris with Georgia assistant Sam Pittman. Arkansas hasn’t won an SEC game since Oct. 17, 2017.
- Florida: A win over Georgia. 2019 looked the like the year the Gators would be good enough to get back to Atlanta. Instead, they’ll have to settle for an Orange Bowl berth. The path to the playoff still goes through Georgia in the SEC East, and the Gators have lost three straight to the Bulldogs.
- Georgia: More offense. The Bulldogs need to put more points on the board if they are going to return to the College Football Playoff, and it would appear Kirby Smart lost the sweepstakes for the services of offensive coordinator Mike Bobo. Georgia has recruited too well to fade away, but a Jake Fromm return would certainly help.
- Kentucky: A new contract for Mark Stoops. After leading the Wildcats to 1a 0-win season in 2018 and cobbling together a 7-5 campaign without the luxury of a healthy starter at quarterback this season, Stoops opted to stay put after brief flirtation with Florida State. Kentucky might be wise to lock down Stoops’ services for even longer.
- LSU: A national title. This one was pretty easy, right? Ed Orgeron’s team has sucked up all the postseason accolades, including Joe Burrow’s Heisman trophy, after a 13-0 regular season. How fitting would it be if the Tigers won the College Football Playoff in New Oreans, of all places?
- Missouri: Change. The Tigers seem to have gotten it in the form of new head coach Eli Drinkwitz after opting to fire Barry Odom following a 25-25 record over four seasons.
- Mississippi: A burner phone. No seriously. The Rebels went all in with the hiring of Lane Kiffin, who could either win big in Oxford or leave the program in shambles. Either way, Kiffin matching wits with his former boss, Nick Saban, should be compelling theater.
- Mississippi State: The Egg Bowl trophy. An early present, and in this case, on Thanksgiving, but it’s hard to argue the Bulldogs’ good fortune in a 21-20 victory over Ole Miss wouldn't qualify as a Christmas miracle.
- South Carolina: Jordan Burch. Yep, Christmas also came early for the Gamecocks when Jordan Burch, the five-star recruit from Hammond School, opted to sign with South Carolina over Clemson, LSU, Georgia and Alabama on Wednesday. Burch is the most highly recruited player to sign with the Gamecocks since Jadeveon Clowney and should be an immediate difference-maker. He was the second five-star recruit to sign with Gamecocks in this recruiting cycle.
- Tennessee: Another step forward. The Volunteers made a remarkable turnaround to finish 7-5 in 2019, the possibility of which seemed remote after opening the year with losses to Georgia State and BYU. The next step is a return to relevancy in the SEC East.
- Texas A&M: Return on investment. A contract that pays Jimbo Fisher $7.5 million annually since the Aggies pried him away from Florida State has produced just a 16-9 record and three stellar recruiting classes. 2020 is a “prove it” year for Fisher, and Aggie boosters have showed a lack of patience for under-achieving coaches in the past.
- Vanderbilt: A coaching change. Barring a remarkable turnaround in 2020, it would be hard to envision Derek Mason back for an eighth season in Nashville.
