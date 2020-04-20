Officials may end charge on 1 of 2 toll roads
HILTON HEAD ISLAND (AP) — One of South Carolina's two toll roads may stop charging people to drive on it.
Hilton Head Island officials are considering ending the tolls for the Cross Island Parkway about a year ahead of schedule, The Island Packet of Hilton Head reports.
The $1.25 toll which allows drivers to bypass congested sections of the island has not been collected since March 20 to protect employees and drivers from the coronavirus.
Island officials plan to talk to the South Carolina Department of Transportation about just dropping the toll, which was scheduled to expire in July 2021 when the state makes it last payment on the $81 million road which opened in 1998.
“Do people want to engage with toll booth workers and exchange money? It’s scheduled to expire next summer, but how we make it stop right now?” Hilton Head Island town manager Steve Riley said on a teleconference about COVID-19.
South Carolina’s other toll road is the Southern Connect in Greenville, which is about 30 years from being paid off.
The road is still collecting tolls, but instead of accepting cash is mailing bills to drivers who don't have an electronic pass, according to the connector's website.
Historic church steeple blaze doused after lightning strike
CHARLESTON (AP) — A Charleston church is largely undamaged after an apparent lightning strike caused a fire in its steeple.
WCIV-TV reports firefighters responded Sunday afternoon to smoke seen coming from the 100-foot steeple of Second Presbyterian Church.
Witnesses in the area saw lightning strike near the building about 20 minutes prior to the fire, fire officials said. After accessing the damage, investigators said it was consistent with a lightning strike.
Firefighters said they ran up the steeple using stairs and access ladders inside to put out the flames, while others used aerial ladders on fire trucks to control the fire on the outside.
Senior Pastor Rev. Cress Darwin said the church interior is undamaged. No injuries were reported.
The Second Presbyterian Church is one of the oldest churches in Charleston, founded in 1809. The church building, initially constructed in 1811 and later enlarged, is on the National Register of Historic Places.
Deputy shoots man who officials say approached with knife
ANDERSON (AP) — The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division is investigating after an Anderson County deputy shot a man who officials said had a knife.
Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore tells local news outlets 43-year-old Marcus Eugene Epps died from gunshot wounds to the chest.
Sheriff's spokesman J.T. Foster said the man aggressively approached a deputy who was called out late Friday night after someone called 911 and hung up.
The sheriff’s department didn’t say who shot Epps. No deputies were injured.
SLED said it's the 12th time an officer has shot someone in South Carolina this year and the second shooting involving the Anderson County Sheriff's office.
The investigative agency will make a report to prosecutors. The inquiry, including forensic evidence and interviews with people including the deputy who shot Epps, could take months.
