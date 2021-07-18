Food program cards can be used at some self checkouts
COLUMBIA (AP) — Families who use a supplemental program to help get healthy foods for pregnant women and children can now use the self-checkout at two national chain stores in South Carolina.
Walmart and Kroger are now taking electronic cards for the state Women, Infant, and Children program at their terminals without cashiers, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said in a statement.
The WIC program provides nutritious foods, education on healthy eating and breastfeeding and health service referrals. It serves 72,000 women, infants, and children up to age 5 in South Carolina.
Allowing the benefit cards to be used at self-checkout should let mothers get out of the stores faster, officials said.
Shoppers must use their WIC card as the first payment type and cannot find out how much the balance is on their card unless they use a cashier, health officials said.
The agency said it expects more retailers to sign on to allow the cards at self checkouts.
Zoo to renovate aquarium and reptile building for a year
COLUMBIA (AP) — A South Carolina zoo is closing its aquarium and reptile building starting next month for about a yearlong renovation project.
Riverbanks Zoo and Garden in Columbia plans to change the building into a center for reptiles and animals who live in water, in a way that emphasizes conservation efforts the zoo does behind the scenes every day, officials said in a statement.
The new center will include a number of habitats. One of them is called the Florida Reef Tract Rescue Project, where zoo workers have spent three years trying to care for 40 reef colonies being destroyed by an unknown disease.
Zoo visitors can watch as researchers also try to save the animals who lived among the coral, officials said.
Riverbanks Zoo is shifting several exhibits and sending some animals to other zoos, including a pair of false gharial crocodiles that had been at the facility more than 30 years. Their old tropical habitat will become a desert biome in the new building.
The new building will be named for the Darnall W. and Susan F. Boyd Foundation. The couple's foundation has supported a number of projects around Columbia, including at the Saluda Riverwalk and the Columbia Museum of Art.