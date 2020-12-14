S.C. electors cast all 9 votes for President Trump
COLUMBIA (AP) — South Carolina's nine presidential electors have officially awarded the state's electoral votes to President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
The officials cast their ballots during a meeting Monday morning in Columbia.
The gathering was routine and formulaic, with all nine electors bound to cast their ballots for Trump, who won a majority of the state's votes over Democrat Joe Biden.
No protesters were visible at the meeting at the Statehouse complex in Columbia. Republican Party Chairman Drew McKissick was elected president of the group, with Republican National Committeewoman Cindy Costa picked as secretary.
2020 was the 11th presidential election in a row that South Carolina has voted for the Republican candidate.
Man beaten to death with hammer at homeless shelter
EFFINGHAM (AP) — A man at a homeless shelter in South Carolina has been beaten to death with a hammer by a fellow resident, authorities said.
Bobby Carl Gainey, 56, was beaten with the hammer Saturday morning at the Regeneration Center in Effingham and died a short time later at the hospital, Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken told media outlets.
Joseph Lee McFadden, 39, was arrested after the beating and charged with murder, deputies said.
Investigators said the attack happened after an argument at the shelter, but released no other details.
McFadden is charged with murder. It wasn't know if he had a lawyer.
