Woman fleeing police catches fire after car crash, explosion

PICKENS (AP) — A woman accused of fleeing from law enforcement in South Carolina caught fire when she crashed the car she was hauling several containers of fuel inside, according to authorities.

Deputies with the Pickens County Sheriff's Office were trying to pull the car over Thursday after finding it was reported stolen, the agency said in a statement.

The motorist, Jessica Dale Patterson, 28, crashed and flipped while trying to evade authorities, according to the sheriff's office. The car caught fire, triggering several explosions and igniting the woman, authorities said.

A deputy pushed Patterson to the ground to extinguish the flames, the statement said. She was taken to a hospital but her condition was not given.

Deputies reported that Patterson admitted she was transporting several containers of fuel in her trunk.

The sheriff's office did not say whether Patterson was charged with a crime. It was unclear whether she had an attorney who could comment for her.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

