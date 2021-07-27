Man gets 40 years in baseball bat killing of woman

SPARTANBURG (AP) — A 66-year-old South Carolina man was sentenced Tuesday to 40 years in prison for killing a woman with a baseball bat and telling a 911 operator he was smoking crack, prosecutors said.

William Tommie Smith was on trial this week when he stopped the proceedings and pleaded guilty to murder, the 7th Circuit Solicitor's Office said in a news release.

Brenda Kay Tanner, 55, was killed by about 10 baseball bat blows to the head in December 2018. The bat and her body was found in a bedroom in an Inman home with an electrical cord wrapped around her neck, prosecutors said.

Smith called 911 to say he killed Tanner and told the operator he would turn himself in after he smoked some more crack. But Smith's brother immediately turned him in, deputies said.

80 dogs, 2 monkeys, bird in poor condition taken from home

LAKE WYLIE (AP) — At least 80 dogs were taken out of a South Carolina home because they were living in very poor conditions, deputies said.

Two monkeys and a bird were also removed Monday from property in Lake Wylie, the York County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.