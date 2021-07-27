Man gets 40 years in baseball bat killing of woman
SPARTANBURG (AP) — A 66-year-old South Carolina man was sentenced Tuesday to 40 years in prison for killing a woman with a baseball bat and telling a 911 operator he was smoking crack, prosecutors said.
William Tommie Smith was on trial this week when he stopped the proceedings and pleaded guilty to murder, the 7th Circuit Solicitor's Office said in a news release.
Brenda Kay Tanner, 55, was killed by about 10 baseball bat blows to the head in December 2018. The bat and her body was found in a bedroom in an Inman home with an electrical cord wrapped around her neck, prosecutors said.
Smith called 911 to say he killed Tanner and told the operator he would turn himself in after he smoked some more crack. But Smith's brother immediately turned him in, deputies said.
80 dogs, 2 monkeys, bird in poor condition taken from home
LAKE WYLIE (AP) — At least 80 dogs were taken out of a South Carolina home because they were living in very poor conditions, deputies said.
Two monkeys and a bird were also removed Monday from property in Lake Wylie, the York County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
"The smell about knocked me over. There were feces everywhere," sheriff's spokesman Trent Faris told reporters outside the home.
The dogs were mostly smaller animals and were living inside and outside the home, deputies said.
The animals have been taken to the county animal shelter to determine how healthy they are and if they can be adopted, authorities said.
A man in the home was charged with ill treatment of and hoarding of animals and deputies said more charges are possible after a veterinarian examines the animals.
Deputies said they found methamphetamine and several guns in the home as well.
There were so many animals to examine that the York County Animal Shelter had to stop taking in other animals from the public on Monday.