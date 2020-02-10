Police: Bar owner drives home after killing pedestrian
CHARLESTON (AP) — The owner of a South Carolina bar was intoxicated and waited until he got to his home to report he struck a pedestrian early Monday morning, authorities said.
By the time officers arrived at the ramp to the James Island Parkway, 57-year-old Dale Wirth was dead, authorities said.
Daniel Brinker drove at least 6 miles from the wreck on state Highway 30 near downtown Charleston to his home, according to the police report.
Brinker, 36, is charged with driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident causing death. His bond was set at $100,000 and he must breathe into a device that determines whether he has been drinking alcohol before he can drive, media outlets reported.
Brinkler's lawyer said at the bond hearing he has long connections to Charleston, but did not talk about the wreck,
Brinkler is the owner of Dudley's On Ann in downtown Charleston.
Deputies: Man kills 2 relatives and kidnaps 2 women
COLUMBIA (AP) — A man killed two of his relatives in a South Carolina home and then kidnapped two women, beating one of them while the other escaped, authorities said.
Ontrell Dashuan Martin was arrested Saturday afternoon in Lexington County about eight hours after the shootings and kidnappings, Richland County deputies said.
Deputies were called to a home in Columbia on Saturday morning by someone who reported gunshots, authorities said.
You have free articles remaining.
Travis Smith, 32, and Sherron Hutchinson, 35, were found inside shot to death, Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said in a statement.
About the same time, a woman called 911 to report she had been kidnapped from a home where two people were killed, but managed to escape, deputies said.
The second woman who was kidnapped was taken to a hospital after she was beaten, deputies said in a statement.
Martin, 20, is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of kidnapping and other charges. It wasn't known if he had a lawyer.
Deputies did not release a motive for the killings and kidnappings nor how Martin is related to the two people killed.
Police look for driver who crashed car into home, killed 1
CHARLESTON (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina are searching for a driver who crashed their car into a home over the weekend, killing a person inside.
A 2005 Buick LaCrosse ran off the left side of the road and smashed into a North Charleston home late Saturday night, South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins told news outlets on Sunday.
The driver fled the scene and their identity remains unknown, Collins added. The agency is investigating and asked anyone with information on the crash to come forward.
The Berkeley County Coroner's Office said it will publicly identify the victim once family members are notified.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.