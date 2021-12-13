REGION SPORTS: Calhoun Academy varsity, JV victorious over Carolina Academy

PREP BASKETBALL

VARSITY

Calhoun Academy 52, Carolina Academy 26

Calhoun Academy improved to 8-0 on the season with a 52-26 win over Carolina Academy Monday night.

Turner Fleming led the Cavaliers with 14 points while Matt Layton had 13 points. William Felder had seven points.

Calhoun Academy will face W.W. King Academy Friday at the Senn Freight Lines Hoopfest being held at Newberry Academy.

JUNIOR VARSITY

Calhoun Academy 33, Carolina Academy 21

Hunter Thornburg had 18 points to lead the Cavaliers to a 33-21 win over Carolina Academy Monday.

Chase Strickland and Turner Houck each had five points in the win.

Calhoun Academy (7-0) will face Northside Christian at home Jan. 4.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0