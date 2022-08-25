ON THE SIDELINES

PGA Tour adds 20-event big money slate

ATLANTA — The PGA Tour made its boldest response yet to the rival Saudi-funded league Wednesday with a plan for the best players to commit to a 20-tournament schedule in which they will compete against one another up to 17 times for average purses of $20 million.

The tour also is doubling the bonus pool of its Player Impact Program to $100 million spread across 20 players, and it's changing the criteria so it's geared more toward media exposure.

Players starting out their careers will get $500,000 at the start of the year that will count against their earnings until the number is surpassed.

Of the sweeping changes PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan laid out, the most significant was what came out of a private meeting of 23 top players last week: a new model that assures the best play in the same tournaments more often.

The 20-tournament commitment starts in January with the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua and assumes top players are eligible.

Most of the key tournaments already were in place — the Genesis Invitational at Riviera, Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill and the Memorial; Kapalua and Match Play; the three FedEx Cup playoff events; the four majors and The Players Championship.

Still to be announced are four tournaments that Monahan said would be rotated among existing events during the FedEx Cup season.

Woods, McIlroy behind tech-infused golf league

ATLANTA — Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are bringing their own version of team golf to the PGA Tour.

A day after Woods and McIlroy announced a new media venture called TMRW Sports, they unveiled a project Wednesday that involves 18 players competing in a series of matches featuring technology as much as shot-making.

It's called “TGL,” a tech-infused golf league that will be held in a stadium built for the occasion where fans can watch three-man teams compete in an 18-hole match — using simulators for the long shots, live shots for the shorter ones — that will take only two hours.

The league is to start in January 2024 and feature 15 regular-season matches on Monday nights, followed by the semifinals and the finals.

Brissett to start Browns' preseason finale

CLEVELAND — Jacoby Brissett will finally make his delayed debut for the Browns.

The veteran quarterback, set to fill in as Cleveland's starter while Deshaun Watson serves his upcoming 11-game NFL suspension, will start Saturday night's exhibition finale against the Chicago Bears.

Brissett has yet to see any action during the preseason but will finally get some snaps with the first-team offense in a game setting. Coach Kevin Stefanski doesn't know exactly how long Brissett and Cleveland's other starters will be on the field.

“We want to see what we do in the drives that Jacoby’s in there,” Stefanski said. "If we feel like he needs more time, if we feel like he needs certain plays full speed in the game setting, we’ll do that. But it’s just a constant communication with the coaches to make sure we get what we need.”

Serena Williams begins US Open with Kovinic

NEW YORK — Serena Williams’ first opponent at what is expected to be the last tournament of her career, the U.S. Open, will be Danka Kovinic.

Win that, and Williams could face No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in the second round.

The brackets for the women’s and men’s singles events were released Thursday by the U.S. Tennis Association.

Play begins Monday; first-round matches will be held that day and Tuesday. There was no immediate word on when Williams will compete.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion, who turns 41 on Sept. 26, announced this month she was preparing to step away from her playing career. She did not explicitly say when she planned to stop but made it sound as if the U.S. Open would mark her farewell.

Williams has won the hard-court tournament in Flushing Meadows six times.

Unvaccinated Djokovic out of US Open

NEW YORK — Novak Djokovic will not play in the U.S. Open, as expected, because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and thus is not allowed to travel to the United States.

Djokovic announced his withdrawal from the year’s last Grand Slam tournament on Twitter on Thursday, hours before the draw for the event was revealed.

“Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open,” Djokovic wrote, wishing luck to his fellow players, and said he would “keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again."

Play is scheduled to begin at Flushing Meadows on Monday.

Djokovic is a 35-year-old from Serbia who owns 21 major championships, one behind Rafael Nadal for the men’s record. Three of Djokovic’s Slam trophies came at the U.S. Open, in 2011, 2015 and 2018.