ON THE SIDELINES

NFL

Chiefs rally past Chargers 27-24

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw two touchdown passes, rookie Jaylen Watson returned an interception 99 yards for the go-ahead fourth-quarter score, and the Kansas City Chiefs held on to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 27-24. Mahomes finished with 235 yards passing, and Jerick McKinnon and Justin Watson hauled in the TD passes for the Chiefs. Kansas City fell behind 10-0 in the first quarter and spent most of the game playing catch-up. Justin Herbert finished with 334 yards passing and three touchdowns for the Chargers. The Chiefs improved to 2-0 and lead the AFC West.

WNBA

Sun beat Aces 105-76 in Game 3 of WNBA Finals

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Alyssa Thomas had the first triple-double in WNBA Finals history to help the Connecticut Sun stave off elimination by beating the Las Vegas Aces 105-76 in Game 3. Thomas had 16 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists for the Sun. Game 4 begins at 4 p.m. Sunday in Connecticut. Jackie Young scored 22 points and A’ja Wilson added 19 for the Aces.

NASCAR

Larson signs 3-year extension with Hendrick

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR champion Kyle Larson has signed a three-year contract extension through 2026 with Hendrick Motorsports. The extension includes sponsor HendrickCars.com, which will sponsor the No. 5 Chevrolet for 35 races a season. Larson’s extension and the sponsorship renewal are concurrent. Larson heads into Saturday night’s elimination playoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway ranked eighth in the standings.

Harvick heads to Bristol in must-win playoff situation

Kevin Harvick was considered a threat to win the NASCAR championship about six weeks ago. Now he's on the verge of elimination from playoffs. Harvick goes to Bristol Motor Speedway for Saturday night's race ranked last in the 16-driver standings. Four drivers will be cut from the field after Bristol. Harvick is at the bottom with Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon and Chase Briscoe.

Harvick said the No. 4 team can race hard because "we don’t have anything to lose.”