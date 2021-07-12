ON THE SIDELINES

Post 4 to play Sumter at home on Tuesday
Orangeburg Post 4 opened state American Legion Baseball playoffs on Monday at Sumter’s Riley Park against the Sumter P-15s.
Post 4, a No. 3 seed, will host Sumter, a No. 2 seed, in the best-of-3 series on Tuesday, with a 7 p.m. game at Mirmow Field.
If the teams split the opening games, a Game 3 will be at Riley Park on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
The games can be heard on radio on Old Skool 93.3.
Gamecocks picked in draft
COLUMBIA - Six players from the University of South Carolina baseball team were selected on the second day of the 2021 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft Monday afternoon.
Brett Kerry was picked by the Los Angeles Angels in the fifth round with the 141st selection. Later in the fifth round, a pair of Gamecocks were picked in back-to-back selections. Brady Allen was picked by the Miami Marlins with the 149th selection. Thomas Farr was then selected by the Cincinnati Reds with the 150th pick. Brannon Jordan went to the Milwaukee Brewers in the ninth round (267th selection). Andrew Peters was selected by the Angels in the 10th round (291st selection) and Wes Clarke rounded out the day, getting picked by the Brewers in the 10th round (297th selection).
On Sunday, Gamecock signee Cooper Kinney was picked in the Competitive Balance Round A, going to the Tampa Bay Rays with the 34th selection. Fellow signee Hunter Parks was picked on Monday in the eighth round by the Cincinnati Reds.
Tigers selected in draft
CLEMSON - Two 2021 Tigers were selected on the second day (rounds 2-10) of the MLB draft on Monday. Sophomore infielder James Parker was selected in the eighth round (No. 234 overall) by the Seattle Mariners and sophomore lefthander Keyshawn Askew was picked in the 10th round (No. 292 overall) by the New York Mets.
Tiger signee and catcher Joe Mack was drafted on Sunday during the Competitive Balance-A round (No. 31 overall pick) by the Miami Marlins. Clemson signee and utility player Bubba Chandler, who was also a Tiger football signee as a quarterback, was drafted in the third round (No. 72 overall pick) by the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday.