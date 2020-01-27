Nadal gets better of rival Kyrgios
MELBOURNE, Australia — Rafael Nadal left the muttering and the preening, the underarm serving and the 'tweening to his younger, flashier opponent, Nick Kyrgios.
Nadal was content to collect the win in the latest installment of their rivalry.
The No. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title.
These two guys don't like each other. But Nadal had nothing but nice things to say after improving his head-to-head record to 5-3 against Kyrgios.
Baylor remains No. 1
Baylor is No. 1 for a second straight week in an AP Top 25 poll that had no major changes at the top, a rare bit of stability in a wildly unpredictable season.
The Bears stayed well ahead of No. 2 Gonzaga in Monday's poll, part of an unchanged top seven for the first time this season. The only change in the top 10 came with Villanova moving up a spot to No. 8 to swap positions with No. 9 Duke. That comes in a season that has seen seven different teams reach No. 1 this season, matching a record set during the 1982-83 season.
Baylor (17-1) hopped over Gonzaga last week to reach No. 1 for the second time in program history, though the Bears lasted only a week on top in its previous stint in January 2017. This time, they earned 44 of 64 first-place votes to keep a firm hold on the top spot after beating Oklahoma and Florida last week.
Kansas was third, followed by San Diego State — the last unbeaten team in Division I — and Florida State. Louisville, Dayton, Villanova, Duke and Seton Hall rounded out the top 10.
Gamecocks remain No. 1
NEW YORK — Oregon moved up one spot in The Associated Press women's basketball poll to No. 3 after beating rival Oregon State twice in a 48-hour span.
The Ducks jumped UConn to move behind South Carolina and Baylor in the Top 25 released Monday. The Gamecocks received 26 first-place votes from the national media panel. Baylor garnered three and Louisville one.
Oregon was the preseason No. 1, led by star Sabrina Ionescu. Expectations climbed after the team shocked the U.S. national team in an exhibition game, but losses to Louisville and Arizona State moved the Ducks down the poll.
UConn, which beat Tennessee and East Carolina last week, was fourth and Louisville fifth in the latest poll. Stanford, N.C. State, UCLA, Mississippi State and Oregon State round out the first 10 teams. The Beavers dropped three spots after getting swept by Oregon.
