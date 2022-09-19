ON THE SIDELINES

Aguano tasked with taking ASU in new direction

TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona State ended the Herm Edwards experiment a day after an ugly home loss.

The Sun Devils are hoping the change will help them straighten out a season that still has nine games left.

At the helm of this transition will be interim coach Shaun Aguano, ASU's former running backs coach who has deep ties to football in the Grand Canyon State.

“This opportunity, on the grand scale of things, is a dream for me and all I can ask is for the opportunity,” Aguano said Monday. “What can I do with this opportunity the next nine games is to try to put a product on the field that Sun Devil nation is proud of and I'm going to do my best.”

Arizona State took a chance with hiring Edwards in 2017, handing the reins to a former NFL coach who spent the previous nine years in a TV studio and had not coached in college for 33 years.

Donald has a plan for beating US in Ryder Cup

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy — Rory McIlroy likened it to landing in a “jungle” when his drives veered off line. Europe captain Luke Donald pointed to the thickness of the grass blades. U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick said the rough was simply “penal.”

If there was one major takeaway from the just-concluded Italian Open at the Marco Simone club outside Rome that will host next year’s Ryder Cup, it was that the course is being set up to reward accurate tee shots with narrow fairways surrounded by nasty rough and even higher grass beyond.

Coming off a record loss to the United States at Whistling Straits last year, Donald is enlisting the help of the golf course to try to reduce the gap to the big-hitting Americans.

“We certainly want to put a premium on getting the ball in the fairway,” Donald told The Associated Press after Sunday’s final round, confirming plans to narrow the fairways even further.

“It’s not going to be any narrower than a U.S. Open or anything like that — I think there’s plenty of width out here,” he said. “But some of (the holes) have a little bit too much width in areas. So if you want to take and hit driver, you can, but it’s going to narrow up.”

At Whistling Straits, where the Americans won 19-9 for the biggest margin of victory since continental Europe became part of the Ryder Cup in 1979, the rough was trimmed to a maximum of four inches.

Everything stacked in US favor at Presidents Cup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The last Presidents Cup was so close the International team walked away with renewed hope that it had enough game and enough fight to conquer the mighty Americans.

That now seems so long ago.

Sure, the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the Presidents Cup back a year. Far more disruptive was the Saudi-funded LIV Golf that depleted the experience from the International side.

“That's something that we've been looking forward to for the last three years,” said British Open champion Cameron Smith, and then 20 days later he was officially announced as defecting to the rival league.

Joaquin Niemann of Chile and Marc Leishman of Australia also took the cash to sign with LIV Golf just two days before the 12-man International team was to be filled out. Louis Oosthuizen, so good in the Presidents Cup he had a winning record while never playing on a winning team, was among the first to go back in June.

U.S. captain Davis Love III was asked if he felt bad for Trevor Immelman, who was chosen International captain long before LIV was anything more than a Roman numeral.

“I feel bad for the game of golf right now that this is the story going in,” Love said. “I feel bad for all of us, really. But Trevor has a job to do, and that's to take 12 guys in there ready to play, and he's going to be focused on that.”

The 14th edition of the matches between Americans and an International team composed of players from outside Europe starts Thursday at Quail Hollow Club, and it looks to be as one-sided as the record suggests.