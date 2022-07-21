ON THE SIDELINES: Source: Browns to sign Rosen as team awaits Watson ruling

Im, Piercy share 3M lead

BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — Scott Piercy shot a 6-under 65 to share the 3M Open lead with Sungjae Im after the first round Thursday, fresh off several significant changes he made in search of a late-season boost.

Tony Finau was two strokes back, with three near misses of birdie putts over his last four holes.

Brice Garnett, Doug Ghim, Emiliano Grillo and Tom Hoge rounded out the group with Finau at 67.

On a dry, windy, 86-degree day at the TPC Twin Cities in suburban Minneapolis, the course's penchant for producing low scores held up once again.

Source: Browns to sign Rosen as team awaits Watson ruling

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns reached an agreement Thursday with free agent quarterback Josh Rosen on a one-year contract, giving them another veteran as they await a ruling on Deshaun Watson, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

Rosen, who was on Cleveland's radar before the 2018 draft, will officially sign the contract Friday, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the deal.

The 25-year-old Rosen worked out this week for the Browns along with A.J. McCarron as they make contingency plans in case Watson is suspended by the NFL.

The Browns want to open training camp next week with four quarterbacks, according to the person.

Watson is facing a possible NFL suspension after being accused by two dozen female massage therapists of sexual misconduct during sessions while the three-time Pro Bowler played for the Houston Texans.

Former federal judge Sue L. Robinson, the league's disciplinary officer, is deciding whether Watson, who was traded to the Browns in March, has violated the personal conduct policy.

If Watson is suspended, the Browns intend to go with veteran Jacoby Brissett as their starter and Rosen as his backup.

Murray, Cardinals agree to contract

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Kyler Murray has agreed to a long-term contract that will keep the quarterback with the Arizona Cardinals through the 2028 season.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection was taken with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma after he won the Heisman Trophy and has largely delivered in his quest to make the Cardinals a better franchise.

Arizona had a 5-10-1 record during his rookie season in 2019 but the Cardinals improved to 11-6 last season before losing to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Wild Card round during the playoffs.

Vingegaard drops Pogacar in final Tour mountain test

HAUTACAM, France (AP) — Jonas Vingegaard responded to a series of attacks from defending champion Tadej Pogacar at the Tour de France and ultimately dropped his rival in the last big mountain stage of this year's race.

There is only one big test left before the race reaches Paris. That is a 41-kilometer time trial scheduled for Saturday. Vingegaard seems all but guaranteed to win his maiden Tour title after reaching the Hautacam resort on his own.

Pogacar is the two-time defending champion. He cracked about four kilometers from the finish after spending the day on the attack.

Prime time in the SWAC?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — It's prime time in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

Jackson State coach Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders has emerged as the most high-profile advocate for the league and HBCUs in general, but his colleagues are embracing potential change and celebrating the status quo as well. Sanders touted the league's "exponential growth" at media day amid a challenging backdrop of name, image and likeness, the transfer portal and conference realignment.

Sanders and new Grambling State coach Hue Jackson both support exploring formation of an HBCU super conference.