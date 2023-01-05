 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LOTTERIES

Palmetto Cash 5: 05-19-24-30-38, Power-Up: 2

Pick 3 Evening: 7-8-0, FB: 1

Pick 3 Midday: 1-7-4, FB: 8

Pick 4 Evening: 3-2-7-0, FB: 1

Pick 4 Midday: 4-8-2-7, FB: 8

