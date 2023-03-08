agate LOTTERIES LOTTERIES Mar 8, 2023 26 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Palmetto Cash 5: 2-5-8-18-36, Power-Up: 3Pick 3 Evening: 6-4-3, FB: 2Pick 3 Midday: 0-3-3, FB: 0Pick 4 Evening: 8-3-4-3, FB: 2Pick 4 Midday: 2-5-9-2, FB: 0 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Botany Lottery Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story