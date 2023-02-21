agate LOTTERIES LOTTERIES Feb 21, 2023 57 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MondayPalmetto Cash 5: 7-12-21-27-35 Multiplier:2Pick 3 Midday: 9-1-0 (7)Pick 3 Evening: 8-8-7 (7)Pick 4 Midday: 8-4-8-5 (7)Pick 4 Evening: 6-2-7-9 (7) 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Mathematics Botany Lottery The Economy Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular LOTTERIES Palmetto Cash 5: 11-12-18-19-27, Power-Up: 3