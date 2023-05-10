agate LOTTERIES LOTTERIES May 10, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Palmetto Cash 5: 5, 6, 11, 21, 28, Power-Up: 3Pick 3 Evening: 5, 6, 3, FB: 0Pick 3 Midday: 7, 2, 1, FB: 1Pick 4 Evening: 6, 6, 1, 2, FB: 0Pick 4 Midday: 4, 2, 5, 9, FB: 1 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular LOTTERIES Palmetto Cash 5: 16-21-26-30-38, Power-Up: 2