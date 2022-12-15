 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LOTTERIES

Palmetto Cash 5: 10-13-16-24-32, Power-Up: 2

Pick 3 Evening: 8-9-8, FB: 4

Pick 3 Midday: 8-3-4, FB: 3

Pick 4 Evening: 1-6-2-9, FB: 4

Pick 4 Midday: 3-3-8-1, FB: 3

