LOTTERIES
LOTTERIES

Palmetto Cash 5: 09-16-26-31-34, Power-Up: 2

Pick 3 Evening: 9-4-4, FB: 1

Pick 3 Midday: 2-6-1, FB: 3

Pick 4 Evening: 5-3-6-5, FB: 1

Pick 4 Midday: 5-5-4-0, FB: 3

