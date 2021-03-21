agate LOTTERIES Mar 21, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Palmetto Cash 5: 03-06-15-19-20, Power-Up: 3Pick 3 Evening: 8-1-3Pick 3 Midday: 1-0-2Pick 4 Evening: 2-8-6-8Pick 4 Midday: 0-4-0-6 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Briefs LOTTERIES Mar 19, 2021 Wednesday