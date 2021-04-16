 Skip to main content
LOTTERIES
LOTTERIES

Wednesday

Powerball: 13-30-33-45-61, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2x

Thursday

Palmetto Cash 5: 15-17-21-31-33, Power-Up: 3

Pick 3 Evening: 6-2-6

Pick 3 Midday: 9-6-8

Pick 4 Evening: 9-8-5-0

Pick 4 Midday: 6-9-5-3

