agate LOTTERIES Apr 16, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WednesdayPowerball: 13-30-33-45-61, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2xThursdayPalmetto Cash 5: 15-17-21-31-33, Power-Up: 3Pick 3 Evening: 6-2-6Pick 3 Midday: 9-6-8Pick 4 Evening: 9-8-5-0Pick 4 Midday: 6-9-5-3 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Briefs LOTTERIES Apr 15, 2021 Palmetto Cash 5: 05-09-21-27-35, Power-Up: 2 Briefs LOTTERIES Apr 14, 2021 Palmetto Cash 5: 05-18-21-26-35, Power-Up: 2