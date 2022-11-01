agate LOTTERIES Nov 1, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Palmetto Cash 5 -- 1, 3, 23, 26, 27 -- x2Pick 3 Midday -- 0, 8, 6 -- 2Pick 3 Evening -- 9, 5, 5 -- 6Pick 4 Midday -- 6, 4, 3, 7 -- 2Pick 4 Evening -- 0, 1, 3, 8 -- 6 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular LOTTERIES Palmetto Cash 5: 03-06-32-33-38, Power-Up: 2 COMMUNITY DATEBOOK Today's events