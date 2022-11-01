 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LOTTERIES

Palmetto Cash 5 -- 1, 3, 23, 26, 27 -- x2

Pick 3 Midday -- 0, 8, 6 -- 2

Pick 3 Evening -- 9, 5, 5 -- 6

Pick 4 Midday -- 6, 4, 3, 7 -- 2

Pick 4 Evening -- 0, 1, 3, 8 -- 6

LOTTERIES

Palmetto Cash 5: 03-06-32-33-38, Power-Up: 2

