agate LOTTERIES LOTTERIES Apr 14, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SaturdayPowerball: 11-22-24-51-60, Powerball: 18, Multilpier: 2SundayPalmetto Cash 5: 7-8-24-29-32, Power-Up: 2Pick 3 Evening: 8-4-6, FB: 4Pick 4 Evening: 6-8-6-8, FB: 4 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Botany Lottery Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story